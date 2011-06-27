Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Leganza SX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$2,257
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,578
|$1,984
|$2,210
|Average
|$1,137
|$1,439
|$1,603
|Rough
|$695
|$894
|$996
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Leganza SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,603
|$2,033
|$2,274
|Clean
|$1,406
|$1,788
|$2,000
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,297
|$1,451
|Rough
|$619
|$806
|$902
Estimated values
2000 Daewoo Leganza CDX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,921
|$2,396
|$2,662
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,106
|$2,340
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,528
|$1,698
|Rough
|$742
|$949
|$1,055