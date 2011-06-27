Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,171
|$1,436
|Clean
|$583
|$1,067
|$1,314
|Average
|$470
|$859
|$1,069
|Rough
|$356
|$651
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,232
|$1,476
|Clean
|$671
|$1,123
|$1,351
|Average
|$540
|$904
|$1,100
|Rough
|$409
|$685
|$849
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,314
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,314
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,167
|$1,436
|Clean
|$575
|$1,064
|$1,314
|Average
|$463
|$856
|$1,069
|Rough
|$350
|$649
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$536
|$1,135
|$1,436
|Clean
|$488
|$1,034
|$1,314
|Average
|$393
|$832
|$1,069
|Rough
|$298
|$631
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,314
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,119
|$1,436
|Clean
|$448
|$1,019
|$1,314
|Average
|$361
|$821
|$1,069
|Rough
|$273
|$622
|$825