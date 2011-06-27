Used 2002 Volvo V40 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Very Good Car Jay Bee , 11/07/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Had my V40 for 8 years, 120K miles. It is a great sport wagon. Excellent cargo room, comfortable for my family of 4. Handles well and was my 50 miles a day commuter averaging 26 mpg mixed driving. Expensive to service but there were no major problems in 8 years. Burns through headlights and bulbs. Don't know why. All over the internet but dealers claim ignorance. My 16 year old just inherited it. Safe, runs great, expect another few good years from it. Over all a good purchase new, and if taken care of, worth the blue book value used. Maybe even undervalued in blue book if clean and taken care of. Just keep after those damn bulb changes. Report Abuse

Very happy Volvo owner jk , 11/22/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Volvo, and I bought it used two years ago. It replaced a Honda Civic. So that's the car to which I compare my V40. As noted, I bought the car two years ago. I haven't replaced a headlight yet. The windshield does need to be replaced, but living in Wyoming means high winds and sanded roads will affect a windshield negatively. I wish the fuel economy were better, but who doesn't? The cargo room is just about perfect. The seats are comfortable, and the ride is very quiet. (Perhaps it's my tires.) In fact, given the choice between taking our newer Subaru or the Volvo on a 2,000 mile round trip road trip, we decided on the Volvo. This won't be my last Volvo!

great! mel_e , 02/02/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful My car has 114K miles and still runs great. It definately burns through headlights as other reviewers have noted. I had some electrical? issues a short time ago, my mechanic thought there may have been a recall but the volvo mechanics said not. The dealership mechanics are the problem. apparently I needed new sparkplugs and the head gaskets cleaned. I think they just didn't want to reimburse me for the THREE sensors that needed to be replaced within one month of each other, if its an electrical issue they're supposed to refund your money. Regardless, I love my V40. Also, when i got it i got 32 mpg. after disconnecting the computer, it now gets 26+ but i drive more in town now so...

Goodbye Old Paint Victor the Volvo , 08/31/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I just traded in Old Vic aged 98,000 miles. I have read other reviews and found them unappreciative. First, you need never be ashamed to pull up in a Volvo, no matter where, no matter how small. Second, although maintenance wasn't cheap, it was great at my local Volvo Dealer - Coast of Sarasota - very professional and thorough. Third, this car was gas-efficient and capable of carrying a number of dogs, cargo, and other assorted living/inert objects with grace. Fourth, it was comfortable. You sank into the seats, not on top of them. A million organized cubbyholes for all your junk are provided. It's a nice, sane, well- planned ride. Great visibility. I hope you enjoy it.