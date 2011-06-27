Used 2018 Volvo S90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The UnCola of luxury cars Rabbi Mitch , 08/23/2018 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had my S90 for one month and couldn’t be happier with every moment of my experience. After testing other marquis brands, the S90 was suggested and my search was over. It glides under the radar, yet is sleek, luxurious, quiet, powerful and beyond comfortable. It is a drivers car in that I need to participate and I like that. Give it a shot and move over to the UnCola side of life. You will be happy you did!! Report Abuse

Overall LOVING my 2018 S90 Momentum PSR , 04/21/2018 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Silver with the blonde interior; the car looks fantastic! I love the Thor's hammer headlights and the wide stance of the vehicle with the big 19' Pirellis. I've got lots of extras on it, which are functional and work super well. But my only concern with this car is the ride...at times very hard and not as sophisticated as a car at this price point should feel. Excellent gas mileage; great on the road feeling. LOVE LOVE LOVE the backseat legroom and the extra right passenger side buttons that control front right seat and sunroof. The car LOOKS serious, which I love. I've gotten many compliments on it. Pick up on this super well designed 4-cylinder turbo is beyond impressive. Love the stereo (standard) and the 360 camera. At times, the sensors for parking and other safety functions seem a little too sensitive but rather that than the opposite. Seat comfort is FANTASTIC, front and back. Ventilation and climate control are superb. Interior materials on all surfaces are FAR SUPERIOR to many makes of car. No rattles, squeaks or creaks throughout. I'm very happy with my S90, an upgrade from my 2016 S60 Inscription sedan. No regrets. Volvo is ROCKING the automotive world in many ways! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

V for Volvo! MOHAN DAVID , 09/19/2017 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It's pricey with all the bells and whistles I got! Extremely techy - which I love! Seems to have taken care of all the intricate details. For a car that is at this level of price, the mud flaps and floor mats should have been provided - with the Volvo logo! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Better than my Audi and Lexus Greg , 04/28/2018 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my first Volvo, and I like it much better than my 2018 Audi. The touch screen eliminates all the draw pads and knobs which I thought were a pain. Everything is so simple and intuitive. The auto pilot beats every other gizmo out there. I waited to see th 2019 Lexus ES300h, which I also owned when it first came out and loved the gas mileage. That is not such an issue these days, and, I’m tired of how Lexus keeps making their grill more and more crazy horizontal, vertical, etc. The Volvo has an elegant look, and the back seat has even more room than the Lexus. It drives nicely and has a huge sunroof. The rear seat has buttons to move the front seat forward, and can also adjust the sunroof shade. Both rear seats fold down for extra trunk space. The trunk opens with your foot and closes automatically. In addition to the touch screen, which behaves like an iPad with swiping, Volvo has a great iPhone app that starts the car using On Call. It can also lock and share stats. It’s much better than the Audi app that was created with weird, multiple tabs. I got the T5 for better mileage. The engine is a little noisy, but, that’s ok. I’m very happy with driving this luxury sedan and got a good deal on it. Signing the contract was awesome. Th finance office desk is a actually a 3 x 4 giant screen and all you do is review and click. Completely paperless! I was in and out in minutes and they didn’t push all the extra warranties like Audi. Very pleased! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse