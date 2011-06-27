Used 2017 Volvo S90 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beautiful car huge potential, but needs refinement
I'll start off with the car is absolutely gorgeous. The interior and exterior style is one of the best in its class; the Audi A6 feels uninspired, the BMW 5 series is just basic, only the Mercedes E class might be able to hold a candle to the S90. Here’s what I love about the car: 1. Design is absolutely incredible. 2. B&W sound system is incredible! 3. iPad-like infotainment system is intuitive and awesome 4. Safety systems. I can never go back. The Auto-pilot, adaptive cruise, lane keep, collision detection all work as advertised and are amazing. 5. Heads up display (HUD) is a cool trick! I thought it was gimmicky but now love it. 6. AWD performance in rain is incredible. On snow… not so much, but I blame the tires not the car. 7. Heated/cooled seats 8. The diving profiles really change the characteristics of the car. 9. Ability to send the car destinations My issues with the car: 1. Fit and finish. The car has excessive squeaks, rattles, and road noise for a car with this price tag. I was caught up in the moment when during the test drive, but now after a couple of months, I need to drive with the music playing in order to enjoy the car and drown out the squeaks coming from the door seals and plastic bits. The road noise is also incredibly intrusive on Oregon/Washington pot-hole and crack-laden roads and highways. The luxury feel is compromised by the noise which is really unfortunate. 2. My second issue is with the front seats. The seats use a wire springs to support the driver. Unfortunately there are also some hard metal support beams that provide structure and rigidity to the thigh and leg support portions of the seat. Under the weight of the driver, these support 'beams' dig into your leg and thigh. No amount of adjusting will prevent this. Volvo should have used higher density foam or a full metal support under the seat to prevent the driver’s weight from compressing the foam and causing the support to dig into the drivers legs. Again, I must have been caught up in the moment of the test drive, because I didn't notice this until after I took the car home. So I'm relegated to using a donuts or foam cushion for long-hauls. 3. Opportunity number three. The infotainment system is ever so slightly under powered. It takes a lot of time for it to boot up. Thankfully the instrument cluster starts up right away. 4. Four, certain items need to be turned off every driving session. For example, the auto high beams, the auto start/stop, or my preferred driver setting -- I need to turn these on/off every time I start the car. Other manufactures got this right. For example, BMW let customers change the default setting for auto start/stop to remember the last selected setting. I WISH Volvo would do that. 5. A/C has a tendency to kick into high gear randomly and it becomes really loud. You’re forced to turn it off if you are on a call. I think the problem is with the logic for the auto climate particularly when you have the 2nd row turned on. It’s as if the system was trying to compensate for the temperature differential and just… overcompensates. 6. General reliability: Since taking ownership in February, I’ve gone to the dealership 4 times (I’m writing this review in April). Issues ranging from recall notices (for leaking A/C lines and trim pieces fall off) to excessive condensation in the headlights (which still isn’t fixed even after new headlights) and a bunch of software issues. I’ll be scheduling a new visit to the dealership soon for break-related issues. 7. Wifi hotspot stopped working. Maybe because of my trial ending, but It stopped about week 2. 8. The on call app is a bit limited in its utility. At this point it’s not worth paying for after the trial period ends. 9. One last minor gripe. The manual claims that there is a power rear sunshade. I beg to differ. Found no mention of it being an option. Overall, the car is soooo close to being perfect. My biggest concerns are with the rattling noises, uncomfortable seats, and with general software issues. I really wish I didn’t have to have a routine of turning on/off my settings every time I turn on the car. These fit-and-finish items are what hold this car back from really being able to compete against the refinement of the A6 and E class. I’m still holding out hope that these problems will be worked out in future Volvos built on this platform.
Great value
I don't know why my rating is coming up as two stars. I'd rate it four stars. I've only have my S90 for a short time, but so far, it's everything I wanted: all-wheel drive, fuel efficient, roomy, stylish, four heated seats, individual climate control, dynamic cruise control, LED steerable lights, handless trunk, good user interface. I have a 2015 Lexus GS 350 and the Volvo turned out to be a better value than a 2017 GS 350. Where I live, you can't find a Lexus with comparable equipment. And if you want a user interface that will drive you nuts, try Lexus. My only two complaints are that the stock stereo is a bit anemic and there are a few settings, like auto highbeams, that have to be turned on every time you get in the car. Also, the car is more of a cruiser than a sports sedan. However, that it is not to say that it isn't stable or sufficiently responsive. Unlike the previous reviewer, I haven't had any problems navigating the Sensus tablet-like interface. Nor have I found Sensus to be slow to start. I also am able to have my iphone chord come out of the center console while keeping the console closed. I agree that it would be nice to have more usb ports rather than cigarette lighter outlets. I absolutely love the dynamic cruise control, which works like a charm. I've put 10k miles on the car in six months and love it even more than when I got it.
Just what the doctor ordered
Compared this car to others in the same class. I looked at MPG, safety, styling, ride and lease payments. This car was superior in MPG, safety and leasing costs. Dealership salespeople were great (did not treat me with disrespect as other upper end auto dealerships do. I have no affiliation with Volvo and I am very pleased. Also I have no rattles, squeaks or computer problems. This car is a hidden gem.
Best car I've owned
Check out competition . Took delivery of my s90 inscription in August 2016. Car has exceded my expectations and those of my family. A joy to drive , excellent navigation, best car seats anywhere ultra high quality materials. Some recalls ,normal in a completely new vehicle , perfectly done by dealer. Long drives on NYS Thruway excellent. Trips to Manhattan and Brooklyn from Monroe , a pleasure. Car is quiet, roomy and very confortable. Last 9 years drove 3 335x's BMW .
If I were the Germans I would be paying attention
This car exudes confidence and luxury, less stoic than Audi and less "bling bling" than a Benz and hands down a much better cabin to spend time in than a BMW 5 series. Volvo is undergoing a revolution always a premium brand pushing further upmarket and not loosing their vision, if you are in the market for a midsize luxury sedan you owe it to yourself to check out the Volvo S90, get it loaded to the gills and you'll spend thousands and thousand less than the competition and in many ways get a better car.
