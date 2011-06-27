Used 2015 Volvo S80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S80 Sedan
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,832*
Total Cash Price
$18,677
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,873*
Total Cash Price
$25,086
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,973*
Total Cash Price
$18,311
T6 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,592*
Total Cash Price
$25,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S80 Sedan T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$976
|$1,006
|$4,743
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$1,009
|$344
|$2,450
|$2,822
|$8,056
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,411
|$1,518
|$6,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,020
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,187
|Financing
|$1,005
|$808
|$598
|$374
|$135
|$2,919
|Depreciation
|$5,347
|$2,321
|$1,982
|$1,689
|$1,441
|$12,780
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,257
|$7,782
|$6,732
|$8,497
|$8,565
|$43,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S80 Sedan T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,371
|Maintenance
|$1,922
|$1,355
|$462
|$3,291
|$3,791
|$10,820
|Repairs
|$1,529
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$1,895
|$2,039
|$8,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,085
|$803
|$503
|$181
|$3,921
|Depreciation
|$7,182
|$3,117
|$2,662
|$2,269
|$1,936
|$17,165
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,463
|$10,452
|$9,042
|$11,412
|$11,504
|$58,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S80 Sedan T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$986
|$4,650
|Maintenance
|$1,403
|$989
|$337
|$2,402
|$2,767
|$7,898
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,164
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$586
|$367
|$132
|$2,862
|Depreciation
|$5,242
|$2,275
|$1,943
|$1,656
|$1,413
|$12,529
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,017
|$7,629
|$6,600
|$8,330
|$8,397
|$42,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S80 Sedan T6 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$6,557
|Maintenance
|$1,978
|$1,394
|$475
|$3,387
|$3,901
|$11,136
|Repairs
|$1,574
|$1,682
|$1,810
|$1,950
|$2,098
|$9,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,641
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,117
|$826
|$517
|$186
|$4,035
|Depreciation
|$7,391
|$3,208
|$2,740
|$2,335
|$1,992
|$17,666
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,944
|$10,757
|$9,306
|$11,745
|$11,840
|$60,592
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 S80
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volvo S80 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019