Used 2006 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Volvo S80
The S80 4door sedan is a smartly styled,fun to drive, comfortable, reliable luxury touring sedan with room for four adults. MPG 20+ highway/city. Two things I would change. Larger side view mirrors and larger tires. Not rim size but sidewall size. Car came with 18" 50's. Don't like the low profile. Better ride with 60's or 65's and tires would last longer. All in all, you can spend a lot more money and I don't think you can buy a much better car. We've owned Volvo's since 1978. We've also owned GMC, Ford, Chevy and BMW 740IL. Volvo beats them all.
06 S80 2.5L Turbo
Bought this car when it had 60000 miles on it and now has 124000 miles. Very happy with car. My wife loves it. She drives it more than I. Had to have AC condenser replaced at 119000 miles. Headlight connectors go bad and have had to replace headlights more frequently than expected. Other than those issues it has been normal maintenance. Get 24 MPG on average and 28 on hwy.
Great family car w/ some flaws
Car is excllent on the highway and is very comfortable for the front two occupants. Rear can get tight w/ car seat. minimal rode noise. Cup holder design horrible. located near some very sensitive electrical mechanisms. Car stuck in park intermittently regardless of multiple trips to the dealer. seems to be a recurrent problem volvo won't fix. have had three volvo's and this might be my last due to this recurrent problem
My all-time favorite car!
What a joy to drive. Handles great, comfortable. Feel totally confident and secure. Amazing such a safe car has such a lovely, almost sporty feel to a luxurious ride. Sumptuous. Perfect size.
Good all-around value
Bought for reasons of safety and value at end of model run (before the S80 redesign for 2007). Wife had bought our first Volvo (2004 XC70) and was pleased with Volvo ownership experience (good ride, solid, secure feel, and attentive dealer service.) Same engine (5 cyl turbo) as XC70, but quicker and better handling (17" wheels).
