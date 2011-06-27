Used 2005 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews
LOVE this car - on my second one at 167K miles
This is my second S80 and I absolutely love this car. It's the perfect size, gets really good mileage and is Swedish non-nonsense luxury personified. No Lexis toys in a toy, just quiet and comfortable safety that you can trust, all in understated elegance. It also had the ability to lock in car seats for my twin grandsons that many cars to not - which is still another safety feature.
Just a great car to own
I have owned this car for just over 3 years ..and i must say i am loving each and every bit of it. This is my 1st Volvo and i did a lot of research and found that 2005 or 2006 S80 were the best compare to older years. I never had any problems because i have maintained it well. If you are looking for older design S80, then got for 2005 or 2006 year model. i always wanted a Volvo with turbo and i was going for S60 but i found same price and bit higher mileage an S80, and had more leg room and some neat options. And i was glad i made that decision. These cars are built solid and feel firm on road. And good mpg considering its size. I guess its a small engine with turbo.
First New Volvo in 20 years
The S80 is a tremendous improvement over by last 240. The interior is much more comfortable, guages and controls are excellent and the front and rear seat room is much improved. The ride is firm but very supportive, with very little road noise. The performance is very good, the turbo operates without lag, fuel economy has never been below 24 MPG. The car is a tremendous value whencompared to a BMW 5-Series or Lexus. I have not had any initial build problems, but have had many on my SAABS and BMWs.
05 Volvo S80 T6 2.9 Premiere
Bought for $4999,two weeks later ,reduced engine performance message came on. Paid $120 for an induction cleaning(throttle body needed it most),& haven't an issue since(6mos)!!! This car fits me like a second skin, floats like a cloud, & all the horses I need.....Great Ride!!!! P.s. mpg's could be better.... But not that bad!!! #Update Still goin...still love it more than any previous vehicle I've owned(or drove really!) #Volvo4Life
Swedish Bombshell
My S80 T6 is less than a month old and my wife & I very pleased with the performance, comfort and luxury of this automobile. I ordered the Four C chassis, combo climate/warm weather package and the Bi-Xenon lights as we live on the Gulf coast and have to contend with heat and fog. We took the car on a cross country trip to the mid west and the Four-C was awesome in the hills of Kentucky and the heated seats came in handy during a cold snap in Michigan. I did have 2 small problems that were immediately corrected by the dealer: mis aligned headlamps and a bad fuel pump sensor that caused the check engine light to pop on. Volvo seems to have gotten the kinks out of this model. Super Safe!
