Used 2000 Volvo S70 T5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.2/447.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Mystic Silver Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • White
  • Red Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Moondust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Beige
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Light Taupe/Taupe
