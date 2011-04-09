Used 2000 Volvo S70 for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Volvo S70
    used

    2000 Volvo S70

    109,299 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    172,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,299

  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    56,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    124,395 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S70

Overall Consumer Rating
4.657 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Bought for the kids but now I'm keeping this one
k_in_austin,09/04/2011
I love this car. I did buy it initially as a safe vehicle for my teens but it drives so much better than my 2004 xc70. This car is a hidden gem--the 2000 model year was the last year this was made, the last year of truly Swedish Volvos, way ahead of it's time with side curtain airbags, also quite luxurious. Waited for a gem and found a base model with less than 100K, well cared for, bought for $4400. Have had it for 1 yr. I like that it is a great size, runs quietly, handles well, steering assist is just right, visibility terrific, seats comfortable.
