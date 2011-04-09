Used 2000 Volvo S70 for Sale Near Me

LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Volvo S70 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 1998 Volvo S70 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.4L/148.6 engine will keep you going. This Volvo S70 has the following options: Wiring for front fog lights, Warning/indicator lamps-inc: rear trunk, windshield washer/low fuel/coolant level, rear fog lamp, high beam, bulb failure, SRS, battery, low oil pressure, brakes, ABS, gear change, check engine, lambdasond (emissions control), service reminder, Velour upholstery, Trunk compartment light, Tool kit, TLEV (Transitional Low Emission Vehicle) Certification, Tinted windows, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Side impact protection system-inc: front airbags seat mounted airbags & anti-intrusion beams, and Separate self adjusting drum parking brake. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

This 1998 Volvo S70 4dr Base 4dr Sedan features a 2.4L 5 Cylinder 5cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles

