2000 Volvo S70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
- High price, odd control placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Safe and sturdy describes the Volvo image. To be sure, Volvos are both safe and sturdy, boasting many standard safety features and feeling as though they've been cast from a single block of iron. But, there are other reasons to buy a Volvo.
Turbo power is one. The engine bogs a bit until the turbocharger gets spooled up, but once on boil, a Volvo will rocket forward quickly enough to force your body back into the seat. Brakes are outstanding and steering is firm and linear. All mechanical systems communicate clearly, allowing the driver to understand what the car is doing at all times.
Comfort is another big Volvo advantage. The seats in these Swedish cars are the best the world has to offer. You can drive a Volvo non-stop all day long, and not feel one bit of fatigue-unless of course you and Jose Cuervo visited a bit longer than you should have the night before.
These are the characteristics that keep Volvo buyers returning in droves for new versions of their favorite car, whether it's the S70 sedan or V70 wagon. They live with the minor ergonomic glitches and the staid styling, trading these blemishes for the comfort, performance and security a Volvo delivers.
Base models have a 2.4-liter, inline five-cylinder engine pumping 162 horsepower through either a five-speed manual or a new five-speed automatic transmission. The engine uses Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT), producing better fuel economy and reducing noise, vibration and harshness levels. GLT sedans and Cross Country AWD wagons are powered by a light-pressure turbocharged (LPT) version of the base engine, good for 190 horsepower. The only transmission available on Volvo cars with LPT engines is the four-speed automatic. T-5 designates the hot-rod front-wheel-drive edition, and it comes with a high-pressure turbocharged 2.3-liter, inline five-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower. The AWD R wagon gets this same engine.
For 2000, all North American models receive standard alloy wheels, a security system and WHIPS seat technology, which minimizes whiplash injuries in a rear-end collision. The seat itself moves back 15 degrees with the occupant after impact, preventing the person's body from snapping forward again. At the same time the headrest moves forward, providing extra support for the head and neck. While the V70 AWD and V70 T-5 have been discontinued, the V70R AWD and S70 T-5 receive Homelink standard. Twin, rear-integrated child-booster cushions are new this year and optional on the V70, Volvo V-Tex Vinyl upholstery is discontinued, and color options Blue/Green, Desert Wind and Sandstone Brown are replaced by Moondust and Venetian Red. All options have been consolidated into packages and are no longer available individually.
These Volvos have a lot more to offer than just safety and security. The S70/V70 models offer fun-to-drive performance, the security of available all-wheel drive, cutting-edge safety technology and, as always, a comfortable ride.
2000 Highlights
