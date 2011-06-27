Overall this is a great car. I have the non turbo 5 speed automatic and I bought it used with 120,xxx miles. It now has 124,xxx. When I bought the car, I thought I was getting a stupid good deal, but as I owned it longer I realized why it was so dirt cheap. This is the kind of car you definitely to take good care of or else it will not take care of you. You really have to stay on top of the timing belt, oil changes, trans fluid, thermostat, etc, or else you have nightmares down the line. If you buy a turbo model, you definitely need to pay attention to how you drive the car to keep the turbo well maintained (drive it slow when its cold, let it run 30-60 seconds before and after shutoff/startup, etc). There are a number of things that can go wrong with the car that you have to be aware of. First is the heater core. If it fails, you're gonna lose of lot of coolant, fast, so watch your temp gauge and if it starts getting too hot, pull over and get it fixed so you don't blow your head gasket. Next is the Positive Crankcase Ventilation System. With age and mileage, it gets clogged up and it needs to be serviced. It's gonna set you back at least $300 if you do it yourself and you have all the tools you need, but it's upwards of $600-700 if you get an independent shop to do it. If you opt not to do it, and it needed to be done, you risk blowing either a crankshaft seal or a rear main seal, either of which means your car is basically totaled. If you change the oil often enough, you should be able to go a good long while before it needs to be serviced. If you find a car and you can't get documentation of recent repairs for the PCV system, timing belt, or heater core, you will need to have those serviced otherwise you'll be losing a lot of money when your car breaks. Also of importance, these transmissions are claimed to use a lifetime fluid, which is definitely not true. The fluid needs to be changed at least every 70,000 miles. The 2000 models without the turbo have an extremely sensitive Aisin Warner 5 speed automatic, and it definitely needs the fluid changed often. Its pretty easy to do to. The 4 speed automatics on the turbo models are a lot less sensitive but you still need to change the fluid often enough. Also, the suspensions in these cars wear out, so expect repairs around the 150-200 thousand mile mark. A very major problem with these cars that most people notice and are turned off right away is the squeaky dashboard. Yes, it squeaks like no other car I've ever been in. It's very unsettling, but it doesn't effect the drivability of the car and frankly I got used it in one week of driving it. There are fixes for it, but they're personally not worth the effort. Other little things are probably going to break on the car too. The overall build quality is not that good to be honest. If taken care of, it will serve as a wonderful, stylish point A to B car. /// How does the car drive? It's very comfortable and relaxing to drive. The seats are classic Volvo, very comfortable. The brake pedal has a good feel and it stops well. The gas pedal is touchy in the first 5-10% of the travel, but other than that, its a very good gas pedal. The steering is excellent overall. The weight is good, not terribly light but not heavy. It tries to turn all the way to one side when turned far, but it tracks straight well at smaller turn angles. As an added bonus, the turn radius is actually pretty tight. Handling is a little on the soft side, and you can tell it doesn't like to be driven fast in twists or corners. Acceleration is pretty average for a car of this size. The 5 cylinder engine sounds fantastic. Just go on youtube and watch some acceleration videos of s70s, 850s, etc, you'll see what I mean. Cruising rpm is a little high for my taste. Multiply the speed by 35 and that's the rpm in 5th gear. I personally think it could be lower. It's pretty quiet on the highway except for the squeaking. I drive very conservatively and I get about 24-26 mpg average. That's about 20% highway 80% city. I really like the styling of the car too. Inside and out looks gorgeous. I get complements from friends and family about how nice it looks.

Read more