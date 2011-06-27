Used 1999 Volvo S70 Consumer Reviews

Smooth ride after the speedbumps Jake , 03/17/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this Volvo for 6 years, 75,000 miles, and it has been great. The major problems I have had with the car came around 90k miles when the ETC and ABS had to be replaced. The ETC is a recalled defect and the ABS happened to go with it in my case. The car is easy to maintain and has plenty of room to work in the engine compartment. Lights are easy to change; I don't even scratch my hands doing it. Maintenance procedures are easy to perform on this car which is more than I can say for many other cars. Parts are also sold at reasonable prices and readily available from vendors online. There are also great resources for maintenance, etc. online. I wish I could drive this car forever. Report Abuse

Bi-polar Car sjdrury , 12/03/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Overall, being a high-school kid who has parents to pay for silly things like $1000 repairs once every few months, I love it. Sometimes the dashboard warnings light up like a Christmas tree, and other times it tells me everything is running fine. Sometimes I feel like I'm in a sporty sedan, other times, I feel like I'm in an old boat that's about to fall to bits. Be ready for repairs. When it's running as it should, it's a sportier car than you would ever guess by looking at it, and the driver's seat is a nice place to be. Report Abuse

A special car Tim B. , 02/20/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We bought this car while stationed in England and it has turned out to be one of our best purchases. We picked it up in Gothenburg Sweden in February 1999 and visiting Sweden in February is the only thing I would change (too much cold and snow). We have 185,000 miles now and the car still performs great. I taught 3 sons how to drive in it and it took it all in stride. Fit and finish are still first class-- my friends have wondered at the lack of squeaks and rattles with this many miles. The seats are still the best in the business and the paint and finish is still great. This is one of the best cars I've ever owned and I plan on hanging on to it until it falls apart. Report Abuse

T-5 Power kruedy , 04/24/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The car is very well built and has exceptional interior space as compared to like size American and Japenese autos. T-5 Turbo power is very impressive after you get used to the slight hesitation when full gas pedal is applied. Suggest getting service from other than a dealership, they are very high. Love to drive the car! Report Abuse