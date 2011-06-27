I have had this Volvo for 6 years, 75,000 miles, and it has been great. The major problems I have had with the car came around 90k miles when the ETC and ABS had to be replaced. The ETC is a recalled defect and the ABS happened to go with it in my case. The car is easy to maintain and has plenty of room to work in the engine compartment. Lights are easy to change; I don't even scratch my hands doing it. Maintenance procedures are easy to perform on this car which is more than I can say for many other cars. Parts are also sold at reasonable prices and readily available from vendors online. There are also great resources for maintenance, etc. online. I wish I could drive this car forever.

Read more