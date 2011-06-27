  1. Home
1999 Volvo S70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
  • High price, odd control placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1999 Highlights

Volvo adds an all-wheel-drive model (S70 AWD) to the lineup and makes a number of performance, safety and styling upgrades. All cars benefit from a new engine management system and an improved brake system that includes four-channel ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). In terms of safety, S70s now include head-protecting side airbags and dual-stage deployment for the front airbags. Stability and traction control is now standard on the T5, and all other front-drive models are equipped with traction control. On the cosmetic side, all S70s receive a new grille emblem and body-color side moldings, mirrors, door handles and bumpers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Volvo S70.

5(48%)
4(29%)
3(19%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.2
73 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Smooth ride after the speedbumps
Jake,03/17/2008
I have had this Volvo for 6 years, 75,000 miles, and it has been great. The major problems I have had with the car came around 90k miles when the ETC and ABS had to be replaced. The ETC is a recalled defect and the ABS happened to go with it in my case. The car is easy to maintain and has plenty of room to work in the engine compartment. Lights are easy to change; I don't even scratch my hands doing it. Maintenance procedures are easy to perform on this car which is more than I can say for many other cars. Parts are also sold at reasonable prices and readily available from vendors online. There are also great resources for maintenance, etc. online. I wish I could drive this car forever.
Bi-polar Car
sjdrury,12/03/2012
Overall, being a high-school kid who has parents to pay for silly things like $1000 repairs once every few months, I love it. Sometimes the dashboard warnings light up like a Christmas tree, and other times it tells me everything is running fine. Sometimes I feel like I'm in a sporty sedan, other times, I feel like I'm in an old boat that's about to fall to bits. Be ready for repairs. When it's running as it should, it's a sportier car than you would ever guess by looking at it, and the driver's seat is a nice place to be.
A special car
Tim B.,02/20/2007
We bought this car while stationed in England and it has turned out to be one of our best purchases. We picked it up in Gothenburg Sweden in February 1999 and visiting Sweden in February is the only thing I would change (too much cold and snow). We have 185,000 miles now and the car still performs great. I taught 3 sons how to drive in it and it took it all in stride. Fit and finish are still first class-- my friends have wondered at the lack of squeaks and rattles with this many miles. The seats are still the best in the business and the paint and finish is still great. This is one of the best cars I've ever owned and I plan on hanging on to it until it falls apart.
T-5 Power
kruedy,04/24/2002
The car is very well built and has exceptional interior space as compared to like size American and Japenese autos. T-5 Turbo power is very impressive after you get used to the slight hesitation when full gas pedal is applied. Suggest getting service from other than a dealership, they are very high. Love to drive the car!
See all 73 reviews of the 1999 Volvo S70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 1999 Volvo S70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Volvo S70

Used 1999 Volvo S70 Overview

The Used 1999 Volvo S70 is offered in the following submodels: S70 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD, T5 Turbo 4dr Sedan, and GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan.

