Used 1999 Volvo S70 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2000 Volvo S70
    used

    2000 Volvo S70

    109,299 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    172,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,299

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    56,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo S70
    used

    1998 Volvo S70

    124,395 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S70 searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S70
  4. Used 1999 Volvo S70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.273 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Smooth ride after the speedbumps
Jake,03/17/2008
I have had this Volvo for 6 years, 75,000 miles, and it has been great. The major problems I have had with the car came around 90k miles when the ETC and ABS had to be replaced. The ETC is a recalled defect and the ABS happened to go with it in my case. The car is easy to maintain and has plenty of room to work in the engine compartment. Lights are easy to change; I don't even scratch my hands doing it. Maintenance procedures are easy to perform on this car which is more than I can say for many other cars. Parts are also sold at reasonable prices and readily available from vendors online. There are also great resources for maintenance, etc. online. I wish I could drive this car forever.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to