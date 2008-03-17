Used 1999 Volvo S70 for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2000 Volvo S70109,299 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
- 172,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,299
- 56,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 124,395 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S70 searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S70
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.273 Reviews
Report abuse
Jake,03/17/2008
I have had this Volvo for 6 years, 75,000 miles, and it has been great. The major problems I have had with the car came around 90k miles when the ETC and ABS had to be replaced. The ETC is a recalled defect and the ABS happened to go with it in my case. The car is easy to maintain and has plenty of room to work in the engine compartment. Lights are easy to change; I don't even scratch my hands doing it. Maintenance procedures are easy to perform on this car which is more than I can say for many other cars. Parts are also sold at reasonable prices and readily available from vendors online. There are also great resources for maintenance, etc. online. I wish I could drive this car forever.