Used 2013 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 S60
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(34%)
3.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good start but could use a little help....

jimdd, 04/12/2014
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Been driving my S60 R-Design for just over a year. Great styling differentiates this car from a standard A4 or 3-Series. Motor is smooth and powerful with very little or no turbo lag. Interior is clean and comes off like a German car with a little twist. I actually use the on-dash dial pad often. It's not simply a gimmick. All in all, its a nice upgrade from my G37x but leaves me wanting just a little more. Maybe I'll consider the new Limited Edition R-Design if it isn't cost prohibitive. Update: The breaks are still horrible. Couple of distinct rattles which are well hidden.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Like a Bat outta Hell

azelscotto, 05/29/2013
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

She flies. That torque curve is unreal. After a week with the R-Spec I can say that the tight suspension handles uneven pavement better than I had expected. The cabin is very quiet and IMO the sound system is equal to the Audi with the Bang and Olufsen, as I tested the Audi and the Volvo the same day.

Engine?

CRG, 03/17/2017
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 9 people found this review helpful

Appears to be a problem with this particular engine. #2 at 24000. Possibly #3 at 50000

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
