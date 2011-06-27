Used 2013 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Consumer Reviews

jimdd , 04/12/2014 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Been driving my S60 R-Design for just over a year. Great styling differentiates this car from a standard A4 or 3-Series. Motor is smooth and powerful with very little or no turbo lag. Interior is clean and comes off like a German car with a little twist. I actually use the on-dash dial pad often. It's not simply a gimmick. All in all, its a nice upgrade from my G37x but leaves me wanting just a little more. Maybe I'll consider the new Limited Edition R-Design if it isn't cost prohibitive. Update: The breaks are still horrible. Couple of distinct rattles which are well hidden.