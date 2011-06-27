Used 2008 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews
First Volvo
This is my first Volvo, had an Acura and Maxima before this. I've had this car for approx 18 mos, bought it used with 9500 miles and love it. It is built very tight and feels heavier than it is. The turbo gives it a lot of power when merging or trying to pass. Highway driving is excellent, it definitely loves to cruise. The back seat is tight, I have an 8 year old and 10 year old and I have to move the passenger seat and my seat forward for them. Quality so far is fine,front headlight washers needed new motors and the computer has had to be updated once because the immobilizer would occasionally get triggered preventing it from starting. Problem fixed but it still does it sometimes.
1st Impression
In the past 2 years I have gone from a jeep grand Cherokee to a Nissan Sentra to my Volvo S60. Wife and myself sat in the S40 just looked at each other and knew that we didnt want another small car, took the s60 out for a test drive and we were hooked. It was love at first sight. Within 3 hours we drove the machine home. This is not a car, its a driving machine. Of course that coming out of a Nissan that dragged you down the road while the S60 gives you a ride on the road. It was late and the s60 tank was on empty, stopped for gas 3.65 a gal it took $44 to fill the tank. Now I remember why I bought the Nissan. Driving it home we were all smiles.
Double trouble
We own both the XC90 and S60and have been frustrated with both vehicles. Both have seen more than their fair share of the service department and the lack of concern from Volvo has been discouraging. In two years of the S60, we have had to replace the ignition switches twice. The emergency cable never really engaged properly so it had to be adjusted as well as the sunroof at a cost. A faulty ABS contact reeel and front axle shaft had to be replaced due to recalls. The headlight washer fell off and had to be replaced twice. As if we didnt feel nickeled and dimed already, we now have to replace the Fire Trap Housing not covered on the warranty. We are very disappointed.
S60 S is for super fast
This is the fastest car I have driven. Out of the whole its a bit tnetative but the turbo takes it to the moon. Passing cars on the highway is a kick and shooting the mountain passes is like driving grand prix. Only real downsides are rear seat has very little room (kids only) and the fuel economy is not that great, 25mpg at 75 on highway, 22 at 90.
Relability Stinks
I liked this car a lot when I first bought it. Now I regret my purchase. It's too small for a normal sized person and forget about fitting anyone in the back seat. It's too small for even a child. The trunk space is not practical. It's not a true sport sedan and the gas mileage is poor considering its size and that it has only 5 cylinders. Furthermore, the relability is suspect. It has been to the dealership 4 times in 4 months for two intermitent problems (antilock brakes and the radio). No resolution for the second problem yet. The dealer has not been able to fix the problem without keeping the car for a week at a time. Bottom line: Don't make my mistake, buy Japanese.
