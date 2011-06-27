Used 2007 Volvo S40 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|19/28 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/429.3 mi.
|302.1/445.2 mi.
|271.8/392.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6000 rpm
|218 hp @ 5000 rpm
|218 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
|34.9 ft.
|34.9 ft.
|Valves
|20
|20
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Inline 5
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy trim on dash
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Front track
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|38.4 cu.ft.
|38.4 cu.ft.
|38.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3234 lbs.
|3287 lbs.
|3481 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|12.6 cu.ft.
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|0.31 cd.
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|175.9 in.
|175.9 in.
|175.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|103.9 in.
|103.9 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|205/55R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,240
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
