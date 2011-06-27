  1. Home
Used 2007 Volvo S40 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 S40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,240
Starting MSRP
$28,390
Starting MSRP
$28,990
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG222221
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg19/28 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.302.1/445.2 mi.271.8/392.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG222221
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm218 hp @ 5000 rpm218 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.34.9 ft.34.9 ft.
Valves202020
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
alloy trim on dashnoyesyes
alloy trim on doorsnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
alloy trim on center consolenoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.4 cu.ft.38.4 cu.ft.38.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3234 lbs.3287 lbs.3481 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length175.9 in.175.9 in.175.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Dark Beige/Quartz, cloth
  • Dark Beige/Quartz, leather
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
