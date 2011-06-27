Used 2008 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Nice features but awkward interior
I replaced my Toyota Solara convertible with this Volvo C70. Despite similar horsepower, the Volvo seems to have quite a bit less pep. I bought this car because it is nice looking and Volvo's reputation for safety and longevity. Now that I've settled into the car, I've noticed that the interior is much smaller than my previous car. I'm an average size male and I've got my seat quite far back. Even this seat setting, I notice that my knuckles bump my leg when I make a turn. I couldn't imagine transporting anyone other than a child in the rear. It seems cramped on the inside but I hope to get used to it.
Fun Pleasureable and reliable
I bought this car used in march 2011. It came with 19,000 miles that woman put on before me. She traded it in and bought a new one. I compared this to the camaro, bmw and infiniti convertibles. These cars could not compete with the value and the feel of this car. The hard top convertible is amazing to watch go up and down. It has surprisingly good power with its 230 hp with its 2.5 liter turbo 5 cylinder. Still gets good gas mileage. I average 22 city and 28 highway driving slow like i normaly do. But I want to pass someone its very easy. Im at 30k miles and had no problems. Very reliable. Only thing its expensive to maintain. Around 200-600 dollars every time i bring it in.
Liked it so much, I bought another!
We enjoyed our '08 C70 so much, we just purchased the slightly updated 2011 model. We kept the '08 for 3 1/2 years and just under 30K miles. It was never in the shop for anything other than scheduled maintenance and one warped brake rotor. The key-fob seat memory was a little balky...more of a nuisance than anything. Our avg mpg was 23ish for the total period, highway mileage was closer to 30 when we were trying to 'watch' it. After owning the '04 ragtop version of the C70, the '08 was superior in almost every way. Very solid with the top up or down...no problems with the top or its operation. The FWD can get a little 'slippy' if the driver sends too much power on slick roads, FYI.
Never Again
I purchased this car used with about 22k miles on it. It now has 36k miles. It's been in the shop twice to fix a front wheel/hub issue that impacted braking function and a third time to replace A/C compressor. A/C still doesn't work correctly and now check engine light is on. I've owned 50 plus vehicles before this one. I've never had a vehicle that required so much time in the shop. So 4 times in the shop in 14,000 miles. Can't wait for the next 14. I'll be dumping this pc of junk before the warranty expires.
Volvo 4 Life in Atlanta
I always wanted a convertible but steered clear of soft tops - loved the old C70 but only would have purchased a hard top. When I saw online Volvo building a new hardtop convertible I had to have it (though I also steer clear of new models their first year or two due to the manufacturer working out the bugs). Having had two BMWs prior I struggled with not getting another one but am thrilled with my decision. This car even got a round of applause at a local eatery when I put the top down for the drive home. I also own an XC90 SUV - both cars are white so a neighbor asked me if I work for Volvo now. I would highly recommend a Volvo!!
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2008 Volvo C70 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner