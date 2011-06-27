  1. Home
Used 2008 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Nice features but awkward interior

djfunkywill, 03/13/2015
T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I replaced my Toyota Solara convertible with this Volvo C70. Despite similar horsepower, the Volvo seems to have quite a bit less pep. I bought this car because it is nice looking and Volvo's reputation for safety and longevity. Now that I've settled into the car, I've noticed that the interior is much smaller than my previous car. I'm an average size male and I've got my seat quite far back. Even this seat setting, I notice that my knuckles bump my leg when I make a turn. I couldn't imagine transporting anyone other than a child in the rear. It seems cramped on the inside but I hope to get used to it.

Report Abuse

Fun Pleasureable and reliable

fordmustang_27, 02/19/2012
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in march 2011. It came with 19,000 miles that woman put on before me. She traded it in and bought a new one. I compared this to the camaro, bmw and infiniti convertibles. These cars could not compete with the value and the feel of this car. The hard top convertible is amazing to watch go up and down. It has surprisingly good power with its 230 hp with its 2.5 liter turbo 5 cylinder. Still gets good gas mileage. I average 22 city and 28 highway driving slow like i normaly do. But I want to pass someone its very easy. Im at 30k miles and had no problems. Very reliable. Only thing its expensive to maintain. Around 200-600 dollars every time i bring it in.

Report Abuse

Liked it so much, I bought another!

4mercoachrick, 10/10/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

We enjoyed our '08 C70 so much, we just purchased the slightly updated 2011 model. We kept the '08 for 3 1/2 years and just under 30K miles. It was never in the shop for anything other than scheduled maintenance and one warped brake rotor. The key-fob seat memory was a little balky...more of a nuisance than anything. Our avg mpg was 23ish for the total period, highway mileage was closer to 30 when we were trying to 'watch' it. After owning the '04 ragtop version of the C70, the '08 was superior in almost every way. Very solid with the top up or down...no problems with the top or its operation. The FWD can get a little 'slippy' if the driver sends too much power on slick roads, FYI.

Report Abuse

Never Again

bruceko1, 08/10/2011
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car used with about 22k miles on it. It now has 36k miles. It's been in the shop twice to fix a front wheel/hub issue that impacted braking function and a third time to replace A/C compressor. A/C still doesn't work correctly and now check engine light is on. I've owned 50 plus vehicles before this one. I've never had a vehicle that required so much time in the shop. So 4 times in the shop in 14,000 miles. Can't wait for the next 14. I'll be dumping this pc of junk before the warranty expires.

Report Abuse

Volvo 4 Life in Atlanta

Stephen, Atlanta, 01/03/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I always wanted a convertible but steered clear of soft tops - loved the old C70 but only would have purchased a hard top. When I saw online Volvo building a new hardtop convertible I had to have it (though I also steer clear of new models their first year or two due to the manufacturer working out the bugs). Having had two BMWs prior I struggled with not getting another one but am thrilled with my decision. This car even got a round of applause at a local eatery when I put the top down for the drive home. I also own an XC90 SUV - both cars are white so a neighbor asked me if I work for Volvo now. I would highly recommend a Volvo!!

Report Abuse
