Used 1997 Volvo 960 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 960
4.3
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A well kept secret.

captainjames, 07/05/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my second Volvo. I originally leased a new 1997 960 in the fall of 96. After the lease was up I let it go back to the dealer. Since then I leased a Mercedes and bought a Porsche. I missed my Volvo so much that I went out last year and bought the identical car again - a 97 960 Sedan. It is the most solidly built car I have ever owned and that includes many luxury cars. The Volvo is just so sturdy - check out the glove box for example. Every new car seems to have a flimsy little box and cover, while the Volvo's is build like a brick outhouse. The whole car is like that. (except for the cup holders)

Solid, comfortable, strong 6 cly power, safe.

Tom, 11/25/2017
4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

In 330,000k I have not major repairs, only keeping up with the maintenance. involved. Ft rotors had to be upgraded, kept warping, added Zimmer disc issue 100 percent gone. Added bigger exhaust and improved airbox, added 0 to 60 to 5.5 seconds.

Sunroof & Brakes

Larry, 09/28/2006
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my third Volvo. I have been VERY disappointed with the poor quality sun roof. After having it repaired five times (three under warranty) I finally gave up. In addition, this car eats brake pads and ended up needing new pads every 9-12 months. Cup holders in interior are a joke.

1997 Volvo 960

dbange, 10/25/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

A very reliable car that exemplifies excellent design and workmanship that provides a true luxury vehicle.

It's the best I have driven so far

Stuka, 01/27/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I never thought I would have bought a Volvo. But after riding with one of my friends in his S90, I could not keep away from getting one too. I have had it for 8 years and taken it all over the east cost as well as Canada several times. I am ready for a new car and decided to give it to my daughter as her 1st car. My experience with this car made me buy my wife a V70 XC , an awesome car too . Will buy myself a good V70R next

