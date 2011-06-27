1997 Volvo 960 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Don't expect the 960 to hang around forever. Next year, Volvo's product line expands with the addition of the sporty C70 Coupe, the new 850 sedan and wagon, and an Outback-like 850 T-5 Wagon sporting all-wheel drive. When these new image models arrive, the 960 will become even more redundant than it already is.
The 960's styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9L V6 produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier, and more expensive than the 850. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base 850, and gets worse gas mileage.
What's the 960 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats, and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.
The 960 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, a 960 sedan runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful 850 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Volvo 960.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 960
Related Used 1997 Volvo 960 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019