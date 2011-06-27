  1. Home
1997 Volvo 960 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Don't expect the 960 to hang around forever. Next year, Volvo's product line expands with the addition of the sporty C70 Coupe, the new 850 sedan and wagon, and an Outback-like 850 T-5 Wagon sporting all-wheel drive. When these new image models arrive, the 960 will become even more redundant than it already is.

The 960's styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9L V6 produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier, and more expensive than the 850. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base 850, and gets worse gas mileage.

What's the 960 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats, and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.

The 960 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, a 960 sedan runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful 850 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.

1997 Highlights

Automatic load leveling joins the options list for the wagon, while tailored leather seating is no longer available on the wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Volvo 960.

5(55%)
4(30%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great and comfortable family hauler
ivorytickler,03/04/2011
We've owned Volvo for years, and traded a 1988 740 Turbo for our current 1997 960 in September 2001. Our current mileage is 169,000, and other than routine maintenance, our car has been reliable, comfortable and trouble-free. Yes, the plastic interior bits do tend to fall off and the sunroof leaks, but the car's long-distance comfort, safety, and high spec make it an ideal purchase for those on a budget who desire a safe, solid and agile vehicle. The key is to find a good mechanic who specializes and let him look after the maintenance. Running costs are much less than a Mercedes or BMW. We average 20mpg city/26 hwy. The '98 V70 is the same car, and the last year for this body style.
Love My 960 Wagon
Jenna,02/05/2009
This is the most favorite car that I've owned (Nissan Maxima - 2 of them and an Acura Legend). January 2009 turned over 200K miles. Smooth ride and super dependable. Power is there when needed, so don't underestimate this car where performance is concerned. Premium fuel must be used, always. I average in-town 20.4 miles per gallon. Regular maintenance by Volvo specialized mechanic is paramount. I wish they still made these cars.
Safe Luxo wagon
David B,09/01/2008
We purchased our 960 wagon because my uncle got 375k miles out of his 93 960 wagon, so I figured there must be something to be said about the build quality and the reputation of Volvo. This car is a comfort on long drives and handles surprisingly well for a wagon. The big soft leather heated seats are wonderful and welcoming on cold days. This car is very classy and understated. We have not had any serious repairs other than routine service. Remember as with any European luxury car, you have to pay to play. If you want a car that you can feel really good about driving your family around in and not worry about who will steal or scratch it this is the car.
Great car
Aimee,09/03/2008
I have owned this car for three years now and the car is 11 years old. Great performance, very reliable for it's age. I have only replaced the brakes and rotors once. That's not bad in three years. My only complaint is the cup holders. They are cheap and don't hold a cup. This is the last year that Volvo made there cars. Ford now builds them and I would never buy from Ford. All in all this is a great car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Volvo 960 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
