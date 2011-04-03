Used 1997 Volvo 960 for Sale Near Me
We've owned Volvo for years, and traded a 1988 740 Turbo for our current 1997 960 in September 2001. Our current mileage is 169,000, and other than routine maintenance, our car has been reliable, comfortable and trouble-free. Yes, the plastic interior bits do tend to fall off and the sunroof leaks, but the car's long-distance comfort, safety, and high spec make it an ideal purchase for those on a budget who desire a safe, solid and agile vehicle. The key is to find a good mechanic who specializes and let him look after the maintenance. Running costs are much less than a Mercedes or BMW. We average 20mpg city/26 hwy. The '98 V70 is the same car, and the last year for this body style.