Used 1997 Volvo 850 R Consumer Reviews
Unreliable, maintenance headache
Unless you or a friend are certified Volvo mechanics - STAY AWAY from these cars. I have thoroughly enjoyed this car - but only when it was behaving properly. I have been eaten alive with repairs and excessive maintenance. For what was originally a $40,000 car, this is the biggest rip off I have ever had the displeasure of owning.
850R raises some questions
Why buy a Volvo? My reasons was space, performance, and a raise at work. This wagon zooms to 60mph in 7.0 seconds with 240hp and 220 ft. lbs of torque @ a low 2000 rpm. Love the Turbo! It’s a solid performer, but not as smooth as I had hoped. Steering feel, cornering feel, and brake feel just don’t feel as solid and confidence inspiring as I had hoped. The power band, however, keeps me coming back for more every day. Timing belt was just changed so time will tell how this hellion holds up. If you see a white wagon on your tail, you may want to move to the right…
Fast Car
This car is just a rreal pleasure to drive, I will keep this for a long time. Comfort, speed and reliable, My wife just loves leaving people behind off the red light. go figure.
Fast and Fun!
I purchased this car after looking at later year S70 AWD models. My wife actually said "that looks like you" when she saw it on the lot. It took about 10 seconds to figure out this was the right car. Unbelievable acceleration, control, comfort and class. Wouldn't consider driving anything else. It really is fun when the turbo kicks in at about 15 mph and you leave the rest of the pack behind. A completely wonderful car in all aspects. Even get about 21 mpg's. Not bad for one heck of a performance car.
HB3's 850 R
It is quick as a cat.
