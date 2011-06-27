Used 1990 Volvo 760 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great first car, minor issues jacksonreese , 03/04/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile. Report Abuse

1987 Volvo 760 Turbo 4 Speed Auto Transmission mec12 , 11/13/2014 GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful As of 11/30/2019 this 1987 Volvo 760 has 206,800 miles. Car has original engine, original turbo, original transmission. Great, reliable car. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. A reliable daily driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

oneofthebest happyvolvowner , 04/15/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought thi car off my brother in law who always serviced it himself being a volvo mechanic. I am the third owner now I am giving it to my boy for his first, solid reliable car being he is getting his license. In winter you must either put weight in the back even with Blizzak tires or super studded tires being it is rear wheel drive, Report Abuse

Great car Chet , 07/31/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car in April of 08. I've had a few small issues with the vehicle but nothing that is not to hard to fix IE; the radiator and lower hose. I also put in new spark plugs (E 3 diamond) and got the best fuel mileage (430) to a full tank of regular gas with the added help of 104 max octane booster. Report Abuse