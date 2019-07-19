Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me
440 listings
- 88,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,980$4,569 Below Market
- 29,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,573$1,870 Below Market
- 58,004 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,390$3,417 Below Market
- 28,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,489$1,910 Below Market
- 15,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
- 43,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,473$1,439 Below Market
- 72,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,750$2,249 Below Market
- 30,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,997$1,551 Below Market
- 34,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,800$2,052 Below Market
- 53,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,953$883 Below Market
- 15,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,619$704 Below Market
- 10,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,290$849 Below Market
- 32,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,650
- 8,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,500
- 20,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$18,198$442 Below Market
- 20,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,084$964 Below Market
- 36,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$15,997$1,084 Below Market
- 21,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$319 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
chuck maricle,11/07/2016
TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Struggling like many TDI owners for the "perfect replacement" for the perfect car, my 2011 VW TDI Sportwagen 6-speed, the 2017 Golf Sportwagen SE TSI exceeds my expectations. It doesn't pull "off the line" line the diesel and unfortunately VW does not have a 6-speed in the SE line (which is sad). The transmission also seems to hunt at low speed but it is not bothersome. At 65mph on a trip I have averaged 40-41mpg and at 75mph 37-38 range which is acceptable. The TSI engine works well at 75mph+ and is smooth at these highway speeds with peppy acceleration. That said, the improvement in technology in only six model years is astonishing and the panoramic sun roof is outstanding. VW does need to move the USB interface for the connection for the Apple CarPlay or make a notch to accomodate the USB cable when the access door is closed. I am very satisfied with the Golf Sportwagen SE and do not regret the purchase in any way. German beats Japanese any day when it comes to vehicles. 5/8/2017 I have 8500 miles on the car now and it has been flawless. The last software update seemed to have corrected a few issues with the Apple CarPlay and nav map integration from the iphone (factory nav systems are a waste of money when you have the carplay app). I change the oil and rotate the tires every 5000 miles, I do not like the VW 10000 mile oil change schedule. Mileage has actually improved a bit to near 40 on the highway. I have no fit/finish issues and it has proven very comfortable on a road trip. Extremely pleased!
