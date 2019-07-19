Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me

440 listings
Golf SportWagen Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    88,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,980

    $4,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    29,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,573

    $1,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    58,004 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,390

    $3,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Black
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    28,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,489

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    15,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    43,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,473

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    72,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,750

    $2,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL

    30,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,997

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    34,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,800

    $2,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    53,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,953

    $883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    15,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,619

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    10,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,290

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    32,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,650

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    8,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    20,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $18,198

    $442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    20,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,084

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    36,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,997

    $1,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    21,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,995

    $319 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Overall Consumer Rating
411 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
TSI SE a good replacement for the TDI Sportwagen
chuck maricle,11/07/2016
TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Struggling like many TDI owners for the "perfect replacement" for the perfect car, my 2011 VW TDI Sportwagen 6-speed, the 2017 Golf Sportwagen SE TSI exceeds my expectations. It doesn't pull "off the line" line the diesel and unfortunately VW does not have a 6-speed in the SE line (which is sad). The transmission also seems to hunt at low speed but it is not bothersome. At 65mph on a trip I have averaged 40-41mpg and at 75mph 37-38 range which is acceptable. The TSI engine works well at 75mph+ and is smooth at these highway speeds with peppy acceleration. That said, the improvement in technology in only six model years is astonishing and the panoramic sun roof is outstanding. VW does need to move the USB interface for the connection for the Apple CarPlay or make a notch to accomodate the USB cable when the access door is closed. I am very satisfied with the Golf Sportwagen SE and do not regret the purchase in any way. German beats Japanese any day when it comes to vehicles. 5/8/2017 I have 8500 miles on the car now and it has been flawless. The last software update seemed to have corrected a few issues with the Apple CarPlay and nav map integration from the iphone (factory nav systems are a waste of money when you have the carplay app). I change the oil and rotate the tires every 5000 miles, I do not like the VW 10000 mile oil change schedule. Mileage has actually improved a bit to near 40 on the highway. I have no fit/finish issues and it has proven very comfortable on a road trip. Extremely pleased!
Report abuse
