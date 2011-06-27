  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 240
  4. Used 1992 Volvo 240
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Volvo 240 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 240
Overview
See 240 Inventory
See 240 Inventory
See 240 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212122
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG212122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm136 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm114 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.190.7 in.
Curb weight2919 lbs.2919 lbs.3051 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.41.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.57.5 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono76 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Wine Red
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Beige Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Wine Red
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
See 240 InventorySee 240 InventorySee 240 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Volvo 240 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles