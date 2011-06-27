  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Vanagon
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon
  5. Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Vanagon
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Vanagons for sale
List Price Estimate
$911 - $1,584
Used Vanagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not the Typical Soccer Mom Thing

vdubvanman, 10/25/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is about the 12th or 15th VW van I've owned since 1974. It has more horsepower than the air cooled editions, does better in hot climates (Central CA), and just feels good to drive on a leisurely road trip to nowhere in particular. With the beds, pop top, table and rear-facing seats it is great for a weekend getaway or hauling the kids to soccer games - but is definitely NOT a Chrysler mini-van. Gas mileage isn't great (16-18), uphill climbs are generally not a big problem (if its a long steep one, don't get in a hurry), and it's comfortable to drive. Amazing people and cargo room too! A/C works well and can get downright cold! These are getting harder to find and the prices are climbing.

Report Abuse

VW Vanagon - space!

smc1243, 01/05/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Large interior space makes it ideal for hauling people or stuff. Trunk space is huge compared to typical minivans. Rear facing passenger seats are ideal for kids.

Report Abuse

Love to drive VW van

J McCabe, 06/05/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car travels like a dream. We have a family of four and love the fact that we can turn the back seat into a queen bed for camping excursions. It is lighter than the camper, thus speeder!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Vanagons for sale

Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles