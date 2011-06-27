Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

If God designed a vehicle this would be it Michael U , 10/07/2015 TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This is the greatest Vehicle I've ever driven, I absolutely love it!!! If you notice this car, see the price tag and move on because its a VW; you're doing yourself an injustice. It handles and performs like a sports car, it rides and feels like a luxury suv, it tows like a full size truck, it performs admirably off road, and It has stunning looks without being pretentious. I've been a Toyota/Lexus person for a long time and for whatever reason, I thought negatively of VW. After searching and searching for an SUV that has good gas milage, could tow , fits my outdoor lifestyle, and is a comfy fun everyday driving car; my search kept leading me to the Touareg. I tested it over and over again, compared it to every comparable vehicle in the market and I couldn't find a reason not buy this car. I get 575 miles on a tank of gas, it tows my airstream with ease, takes my buddies and I to Colorado for mountain bike trips in luxury, and It puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. Its an absolutely joy to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have owned Steve R , 06/21/2016 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Like no other vehicle. There is no other vehicle period that can tow, handle, 4wd traction, and accelerate like this vehicle...and still get 30 mpg cruising at 70 mph down the highway. Fast. Quiet. Reliable. Incredible torque and towing ability. Very attractive...in and out. Crazy solid. Overbuilt. A Porsche Cayenne in plain clothes. As long as VW makes them...I will own one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Excellent car Daniel Pineda , 09/07/2018 TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Best car I have owned in the past 10 years. It isn't a rocket, but is quick enough to merge into the highway and get up to speed without a sweat. I never get tired of that shove in the back when it gets off from a stop. It tows very well, I find the driver's seat very adjustable, best sitting position of all cars I've owned so far, very comfortable. The ONLY bad thing is that sadly, VW of America has discontinued it and I won't be able to get a new one. We will probably drive it until it dies or until VW comes back to senses.

Best Diesel SUV Dr. D , 01/14/2018 TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Unfortunately these cars are not available now thanks to "Dieselgate". I highly recommend you buy one if you can get your hands on one. Zero troubles in over 3 years of ownership. 30 mpg Hwy!!! City driving about 24 mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort