Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my Tourareg Executive!
This is my 2nd Tourareg, my first was a 2007. I bought the overloaded Executive V6 White/Cornsilk. I love all the enhancements they have made since 07. The build quality is exceptional and I have actually used most of the gadgets it comes with. It has a nice sporty look, 20" tires and it gives you great confidence while you drive, I feel safe and sound and in great comfort at all times. It feels like a completely different vehicle from my 07, much more refined and diginified. I just came out of a 2012 BMW X5 Diesel which I loved (this is my 60th car). I also have a 13 MB C63 Coupe and 13- BMW Z4 2.8 and I find myself driving this car as my daily driver. Huge bang for the buck! $$
VW should be selling more of these ...
Getting this Touareg was a big step up from the '09 VW Routan SEL that I traded in for it as I no longer needed the 3rd row but wanted something a bit more luxurious, etc. and this SUV fits the bill! Very solid build quality, exceptional navi/voice controls, upscale digital info screens (both between the front gauges and main screen) and VW's leatherette 'feels' and acts just like real leather although perforated to be cool during summer. Tons of room in rear seats (slide back 6" for more leg room) and ride, power, smooth 8-speed trans all excellent. Executive class cruiser! Test drive other mid-size SUV's and then drive one of these and you'll see the difference --
Steering wheel shake
I purchased a slightly used 2013 VW Touareg VR6 LUX approx. 4 weeks ago. Upon driving home from the dealer I noticed that between the speeds of 60 and 75 mph the steering wheel would shake back and forth. This was confirmed over many miles and all types of road surfaces. The car would also pull to the right as well as exhibit a vibration in the seat. The car has now spent 3 weeks at the dealer and after approx. 20 tires and countless road force balancing the issue still exists. VW, in an apparent attempt to limit their liability, is blaming the tires. They now refuse to attempt any more repairs and have told me to pick the car up. They acknowledge the issue to still to be present.
NICE CAR, BUT GET A RAIN COAT
Volkswagen just settled a class action lawsuit because many of their vehicles with factory sunroofs leaks in earlier production cars. Apparently they still have not fixed the problem with the touareg. I have been to the dealer for the problem to get repaired and they claimed it was fixed and it was not. Off to the dealer again. Wouldn't it be better if they just corrected the issue. Anyway, it is a nice car, but I certainly don't think it is worth the problems. I would certainly look at other cars in its class unless you want to bunk out at the service department the first year you own the car.
Exceptional SUV that won't let you down
I don't like SUV's or "crossovers." They're slow, handle poorly and are simply boring to drive. This was my mindset until my wife's A4 broke down for the last time and the dealer gave us a Touareg loaner. I hadn't been familiar with the latest Touareg, but I was impressed immediately so we bought one. It looks great and is highly capable off road and in bad weather. We take ours for long roads trips around New England and its proven to be comfortable in Vermont blizzards, Maine logging roads and long stretches of interstate. Some may scoff at the high price for a VW but the fit and finish of the car is on par with any high end German car. Its a solid vehicle that's up for adventure.
