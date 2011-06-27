Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
I like mine!
I own the Sport with Nav, and I think the car is great. Very good handling for an SUV, outstanding exterior and interior although there are some shiny, glaring surfaces in the cockpit. Entrance and exit can be challenging for tall people. Gas mileage was a pleasant surprise; I get about 2 mpg more than the EPA estimate. The Bluetooth can be confusing, but Nav is great. Overall, a very solid, great-handling, good looking and reasonably economical SUV to drive, with outstanding towing ability. 4/13/16 Update: I still like mine! I would add that it's best to have VW do oil changes; my local Jiffy Lube did not have the correct oil filter. Also, a word on towing: I have towed up to 5,200 pounds with the V6 with no problem. (My understanding is that towing capacity is 7,700 pounds with any of the offered engines.) Although I was generally able to manage 50-55 in the right lane up small mountains in New Hampshire with 5,200 pounds, I imagine you might be going closer to 40-45, or slower, anywhere near the 7,700 pound limit with the V6 up a steep grade. The Hybrid, and especially the diesel, would be much better choices for that kind of towing. 4/13/17 Update: Nothing new to add. No mechanical or other issues. My Touareg continues to perform well, and is the best car I have owned so far. i hope to buy another one in a few years, so I hope they continue to make them. If not, I will probably switch to the Audi version or take a look at the new Atlas.
Great vehicle, But
Our new 2012 is a great vehicle in many ways. The build quality, ride,handling, comfort and handling are one of the best. It also has many items that come standard that are options on other vehicles in this catagory. What it falls short in is the lack of available safety options that are available on similar level vehicles. No Blis system, adaptive cruise, surround cameras. All of which are available on the Touareg's European models. I read where VW execs. said USA buyers would not want to pay extra for these options.
2012 VW Touareg Sport w/ Navigation
I visited my dealer in early December to look at a 2011 left over. After driving a Midnight Blue 2012 I decided to trade-in my 2009 Tiguan for the 2012 Touareg. I have previously owned other "high line" vehicles from Acura, Lexus, and Infinity ... but none come close to the new Touareg - yes it IS a "high line" vehicle (and I bought the Sport version!). Build quality is amazing, design is amazing, materials are amazing, ride is amazing. This is one well built vehicle.
Safe in a crash
This is a high quality vehicle. It is luxurious as well as being solidly built. It is fun to drive and very comfortable. I fell in love with this car shortly after I purchased it. I was in an accident yesterday, involving 4 other cars. I received 4 total impacts but walked away requiring only 2 bandaids. The safety features were amazing. The front airbag deployed, then the side curtain airbag. The vehicle automatically shut the engine off, activated the hazard lights, and cracked the windows for my ventilation. I am very thankful for the engineers at VW that designed this car to be so safe. I have owned the car over 4 years with only minor issues that the dealership has always repaired under warranty. I called the dealership to find me another Touareg. I am sold on this vehicle.
Great suv
Bought mine used 18 months ago with 50K miles and put on about 15K miles since. Absolutely no problems outside regular maintenance and changing brakes (covered under dealer certified warranty). These are great SUVs, just wished the gas mileage was better and depreciation wasn't so high. Otherwise, I would highly recommend it over other trucks like BMW, Lexus or Benz which are all over the streets in Northern NJ suburbs. The VW hold its own fine and is much more rare! Updated: 6/18 -- Still no issues except for a tiny door chip on the rear passenger door of less than a quarter inch that has turned into a long crack running cross the entire width of the door! I did google the problem and there are a couple of similar issues reported but dealer will not fix the problem! Other than that, so far so good. Update: 6/19 -- Touch wood all good. Need to replace breaks, they did last a couple of years, so not unexpected. Update: 01/19 -- So far so good. No problems to report besides the door issue which I learned was due to an earlier accident and caused by using excessive fillers. This is the second time that I have bought a dealer certified car with a clean car-fax that had been in an accident. First, a Jaguar from Fort Lauderdale Jag, and this time Paul Miller VW in NJ. So a word of caution; clean car-fax and dealer certified means nothing if the dealer is not honest!
