Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
been 'lookin for a year
11/7/10 - For the last three months I have been test driving every mid size SUV from Toyota to Porsche. I test drove the new Touareg last Thursday and drove it home that afternoon! It's like you know when it's " right ".... and it was. It's everything that I have been looking for and more. Luxurious appointments, comfortable, and a perfect vehicle for the mountains and city driving. I bought the Lux TDI in Gallapogos Gray with black interior. It's awesome.
A Best Kept Secret
I've had my 2011 T-Reg Lux for several months now and I am blown away by this vehicle. It meets all the expectations of a luxury SUV. I traded in my 2004 T-Reg V8 for the V6 and had some concerns with the power and some of the previous glitches, however this is one amazing SUV. Well worth the high 40's one pays in comparison. The Nav/Media system is smart and easy to use; The comforts are endless.The back seating is far better than most comps. For those that take it off road and on the beach it eases through the sand beautifully. (Always air down to about 20lbs) A simply knob turn to off road. So much easier than the 2004.
Our first VeeDub
Our Touareg was our first VW, but not our first SUV. Previously we had a Ford Explorer and a Toyota Highlander. When looking for our new car, we looked and drove several, including the 4runner, Q5 and X5. The Touareg, hands-down trounced our previous suv's when it came to handling, performance and comfort. Our '06 Highlander drove like a minivan compared to the tight feel and zippy performance from the T-reg. When it came time to choose, the VW experience, and price/feature ratio won out over our other options. 4runner - too much like a truck, and the price point when compared to Audi/BMW was perfect. Overall, this vehicle is fun to drive and gets good mpg for its class.
The Best SUV for your $$$
I was a Lexus RX owner for the past 10 year. Drove 2000, 2004, 2006, 2008 & 2009 models and HATED them for as long as I had them all. I wanted a change.... When passing by VW dealer I saw this Beauty on the front lot I took if for a test drive that moment. It was Sport V6. It was OH MY... after just 5 minutes of driving I test drove MDX, RX350, X5, Mazda9 and 2011 Grand Cherokee. Non of these came close (money vs what you get) I picked up my Touareg Sport V6 for more then 6K off MSRP ($39200) on 12/22/10 For all folks on the market for 5 pass. SUV MAKE YOURSELF A HUGE FAVOR PLEASE CHECK IT OUT AND TAKE IT FOR A DRIVE!!!! THATS ALL :-))) Good Luck & All The BEST!!!!
Drove all Lux Trucks
Last 8 years owned LX470, X5 , Cayenne and ML350. Test drove Touareg last week. Very nice. Ordered an Executive edition. Black and Black. Go test drive, you will like this redesigned truck. ( If you like the Toyota/Lexus soft ride - Touareg is probably not for you ). Expect more of a Sports Car type handling.
