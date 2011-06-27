Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

Not too big, not too small Bill , 11/12/2015 S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 52 of 53 people found this review helpful We have had our 2016 Tiguan for a month. Prior to that a trouble free 2012 Passat. Overall the reviews are dead on. For us, cargo room doesn't factor into the selection but interior passenger room, comfort and features factor in greatly. The Tiguan will not disappoint in that area. Performance is more than adequate ride and handling are almost the same as the Passat. There is some hint of body roll which is expected. Not to be forgotten is this is not a shoddy Mexican VW but imported from Germany. While the design is not the latest trendy angular design, it is a classic styling exercise which wears well. Pros: First Rate audio system with MIB II. Great connectivity and better control layout than prior versions, Performance, Ride and Handling all above average. Cons: Older design with 3 stars in offset front end impacts. Less than average fuel economy and no SiriusXM on S model. In conclusion, if you purchase this vehicle it is because the positives matter to you and the negatives are overlooked. In short, stand out in the crowd and laugh that no one else has figured out what a great all around vehicle this is for $24k Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GTI in SUV clothing!!! Roberto 1235 , 05/15/2016 S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Fun to drive with a definite German car feel......this is my 3rd Tiguan lease and they get better and better....I needed : towing capability to transport my 16ft fishing boat with gear,a roomy drivers cockpit,powerful turbo engine,a reasonable lease price,and, fun to drive.This SUV meets these and then some.The previous lease was the SEL model,fully loaded.In hindsight I would have been better off with the S Model considering my requirements and saved a bundle.This gives up the sunroof ,fog lights and Nav system. My take on the 2013 Nav system was mediocre at best.Miss the cornering fog lights.VW added the backup camera,upgraded fabric,keyless ignition,and rain sensing wipers probably to sweeten the deal for all 2016 Tiguans until the 2017 redesign becomes available.MSRP was also lower.VW also needs to recover credibility given the TDI disaster.The 16in wheels give such a good ride compared to the 18/19 options(which I had on the previous SE/SEL leases.Much more rubber to absorb bumps and grinds.As far as space goes the Tiguan is fine for grocery shopping,running errands,EZ parking,and trips to Home Depot for fertilizer etc. Wish the transmission shift points were more crisp(I like to use the manual shift feature) but maybe they have been tweaked to improve MPG which seems to be better than previous models.Early results are giving 25MPG since I just took delivery of the S being reviewed.This little SUV behaves just like much larger models only tighter,peppier,once again...fun to drive! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love and Hate. Brett , 08/17/2016 S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought the 2016 Tiguan S fwd in November 2015 (9months ago) as my first brand new car loved it at first but now I'm just okay with it. A few problems I've ran into is strictly with the dealership. When purchasing the base model we was told we could upgrade our stereo system to have navigation and XM radio added, after purchasing the car we took it back to have the upgrades service told us that it's not compatible? Another issue, my anti lock brakes are activating for no reason making it hard to stop its happened 3 or 4 times since I've owned it on smooth dry roads. Brought it to the closest dealership 30miles away for them to tell me they can't pull my warranty information I had to take it to the dealership I bought it from 50miles away. Why?? I've had it in the dealership 3times now for the antilock brakes and service says it's not throwing a code nothing is wrong with it bring it back when it happens again.. Some pro's about the Tiguan I really like how the car handles and the fwd does excellent in snow. MPG is great! I average about 29mpg combined (better than advertised).I like that the base models comes loaded. Heated leatherette seats, heated mirrors, push button start, kessy, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth and back up camera. Con's, turning radius isn't all that great and the transmission shift points are a bit sloppy, mirrors are really small, anti lock brakes activating is concerning... The support from the dealership is terrible. I'm developing a bad taste for VW Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Value Bill Haberlin , 02/06/2016 S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 37 of 41 people found this review helpful I have owned the Tiguan for a year and 4 months. I bought the Tiguan because I wanted a small SUV that could get out of its own way and have good handling. It does both of those things very well. The gas mileage has been better than advertised. I get 20 mpg around town and have got 31 mpg on the highway. I use to use 93 octane which VW recommends for best performance. A couple of months ago I tried using 87 octane, and I have been using it ever since. The gas mileage is the same, and I can't detect any pinging or performance loss. In fact Edmunds says that if a manufacturer only recommends and doesn't require Premium than use Regular gas. Consumers report also says the same thing. The savings can be as much as 50 cents a gallon. All in all the Tiguan handles very well, and it feels like a sedan except in extreme cases of cornering or maneuvering. Cons: My 2 complaints about the Tiguan is first, the engine sounds like a diesel on acceleration. The dealership told me that it is the injectors that make the noise. The dealer let me drive another one, and it made the same engine noise. My second complaint is the automatic transmission. It shifts slow whether in sport mode or manually shifting because it isn't a dual clutch. Even with those two complaints, I am glad I bought the Tiguan because it is fun to drive, and it feels more expensive than it is. The quality of the materials and the fit and finish is flawless. The rain sensing windshield wipers and heated seats are fantastic. The lumbar support in the driver's seat makes long trips enjoyable. I would recommend it to friends. Update: I have had the Tiguan for 1 year 9 months, and it has 14.500 miles. There have been no problems. I did go back to using 93 octane, because I noticed a 2 mile per gallon dip in gas mileage. That will close the gap in the price difference between 87 and 93 octane. I also noticed an affect on performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse