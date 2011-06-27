Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,021*
Total Cash Price
$10,449
SE 4dr SUV w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,661*
Total Cash Price
$10,658
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,869*
Total Cash Price
$14,315
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,150*
Total Cash Price
$14,733
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,189*
Total Cash Price
$14,420
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,302*
Total Cash Price
$10,867
R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,430*
Total Cash Price
$15,151
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,021*
Total Cash Price
$10,449
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,184*
Total Cash Price
$11,807
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,706*
Total Cash Price
$12,957
R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,105*
Total Cash Price
$12,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,748
|Maintenance
|$642
|$225
|$2,371
|$354
|$1,770
|$5,362
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$591
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$755
|Financing
|$562
|$452
|$334
|$210
|$75
|$1,633
|Depreciation
|$3,075
|$1,129
|$993
|$880
|$790
|$6,867
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,970
|$5,115
|$7,198
|$5,156
|$6,582
|$32,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$786
|$811
|$3,823
|Maintenance
|$655
|$230
|$2,418
|$361
|$1,805
|$5,469
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$603
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$770
|Financing
|$573
|$461
|$341
|$214
|$77
|$1,666
|Depreciation
|$3,137
|$1,152
|$1,013
|$898
|$806
|$7,004
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,129
|$5,217
|$7,342
|$5,259
|$6,714
|$32,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,089
|$5,135
|Maintenance
|$880
|$308
|$3,248
|$485
|$2,425
|$7,346
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,034
|Financing
|$770
|$619
|$458
|$288
|$103
|$2,237
|Depreciation
|$4,213
|$1,547
|$1,360
|$1,206
|$1,082
|$9,408
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,919
|$7,008
|$9,861
|$7,064
|$9,017
|$43,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$905
|$317
|$3,343
|$499
|$2,496
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$833
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,065
|Financing
|$792
|$637
|$471
|$296
|$106
|$2,303
|Depreciation
|$4,336
|$1,592
|$1,400
|$1,241
|$1,114
|$9,682
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,238
|$7,212
|$10,149
|$7,270
|$9,281
|$45,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$5,172
|Maintenance
|$886
|$311
|$3,272
|$489
|$2,443
|$7,400
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$816
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,042
|Financing
|$776
|$624
|$461
|$290
|$103
|$2,254
|Depreciation
|$4,244
|$1,558
|$1,370
|$1,214
|$1,090
|$9,476
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,999
|$7,059
|$9,933
|$7,115
|$9,083
|$44,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$3,898
|Maintenance
|$668
|$234
|$2,466
|$368
|$1,841
|$5,576
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$615
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$785
|Financing
|$584
|$470
|$347
|$218
|$78
|$1,698
|Depreciation
|$3,198
|$1,174
|$1,033
|$915
|$822
|$7,142
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,289
|$5,320
|$7,486
|$5,362
|$6,845
|$33,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$931
|$326
|$3,438
|$513
|$2,567
|$7,775
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$857
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,095
|Financing
|$815
|$655
|$484
|$305
|$109
|$2,368
|Depreciation
|$4,459
|$1,637
|$1,440
|$1,276
|$1,146
|$9,957
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,557
|$7,417
|$10,437
|$7,476
|$9,544
|$46,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,748
|Maintenance
|$642
|$225
|$2,371
|$354
|$1,770
|$5,362
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$591
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$755
|Financing
|$562
|$452
|$334
|$210
|$75
|$1,633
|Depreciation
|$3,075
|$1,129
|$993
|$880
|$790
|$6,867
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,970
|$5,115
|$7,198
|$5,156
|$6,582
|$32,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$725
|$254
|$2,679
|$400
|$2,000
|$6,059
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$668
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$853
|Financing
|$635
|$511
|$377
|$237
|$85
|$1,845
|Depreciation
|$3,475
|$1,276
|$1,122
|$994
|$893
|$7,760
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,006
|$5,780
|$8,134
|$5,826
|$7,438
|$36,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$956
|$986
|$4,648
|Maintenance
|$796
|$279
|$2,940
|$439
|$2,195
|$6,649
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$936
|Financing
|$697
|$560
|$414
|$260
|$93
|$2,025
|Depreciation
|$3,813
|$1,400
|$1,231
|$1,091
|$980
|$8,515
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,883
|$6,343
|$8,926
|$6,393
|$8,162
|$39,706
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tiguan SUV R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$946
|$4,460
|Maintenance
|$764
|$268
|$2,821
|$421
|$2,106
|$6,381
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$703
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$898
|Financing
|$669
|$538
|$397
|$250
|$89
|$1,943
|Depreciation
|$3,659
|$1,344
|$1,182
|$1,047
|$940
|$8,172
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$2,436
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,484
|$6,087
|$8,566
|$6,136
|$7,833
|$38,105
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Tiguan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019