Used 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2007 Rabbit 2.5 kendall , 12/03/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned my Rabbit for one month now. I've put just over 1,100 miles on it and have loved every minute of it. The car is responsive and fun to drive. I'm really happy with my Rabbit. I just wish it got better gas mileage. I drive 30 miles one way to work every day. So far I have been getting around 25 MPG average. Report Abuse

Good car but could use a few improvements fitch3031 , 06/22/2015 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Owned the car for several years now, purchased with 70k miles and it now has 115k. I hate to admit it but I run the car fairly hard and the only thing I've had to replace was a coolant sensor. Sometimes the transmission slips when the car is cold, might be due to low gear oil. OR more likely because VW makes less than reliable automatic transmissions, newer generations are better. Not pleased with the fuel consumption. With that said it has been a relatively fun car to drive, handles well, comfortable interior with plenty of room (i'm 6'1). I would recommend vw's to friend but if the miles are high only consider a manual. Report Abuse

More Than Expected Brandon , 12/11/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful After searching for a low priced second car I couldn't have been more pleased with my selection. The Rabbit is a powerful, well equipped, and fun to drive vehicle. The commute to work is somewhat enjoyable while zipping through traffic in my sporty new VW. After driving a Hyundai Accent, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, and a Scion xA, I drove the Rabbit. Needless to say this car outperformed them all and had all the safety and convenience features included in the price. The Civic and the Hyundai had a/c available for an extra $900, what a deal! I'm happy with my purchase and I feel safe driving my two young children in this car. Report Abuse

Rascally Rabbit brucemip , 03/08/2012 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 52K miles on it and a extended warranty for 20K mile, which was a waste. This car has been perfect and reliable since I bought it. I now have 105K miles on it and still running strong and drive the same as the first day I bought it. Regular oil changes every 5K. Went through 2 sets of tires. Added GTI 17's mags. Color is white, black trim and Yakima bike rack with air spoiler, clean, looks real sporty, turns heads all the time. Extremely happy with this car performance, ride & comfort. Report Abuse