Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Diesel Consumer Reviews
A solid and reliable car that should endure
The conservative but stylish european-esque design should keep this car looking fresh while many competitors designs become dates looking over the years. The ride quality is solid without being too stiff. The thing I love about this car the most is the fuel economy of the TDI, VW certainly undersells the MPG. Most long term reviews state that they easily exceeded the MPG rating, and that's been true for us. Our typical combined MPG during a normal driving day is right at 40mpg. The interior is massive compared to other's in the midsize class. I'm 6'2" and this is the first car in which I didn't have to put the driver's seat all the way back and I can stretch my legs out in the rear
Solid, Well-designed and great MPG
The Volkswagen TDI SEL 2.0 is a very good highway car in the $30k range with a strong turbo assisted diesel and great milage. In eight months, I am approaching 18k miles and am averaging 42 mpg which includes a good mix of bumper to bumper stop and go Tollway driving as well as open highway cruising. As pro reviewers stated, it's solid and very roomy. The radio display is a bit boring with a basic red on black display and the response time is slow from pressing the touch screen to seeing anything happen. ( The screen is not an iPad) The Fender stereo setup is decent for the price range.
Love this car!!
Love my 2015 TDI SEL Passat. The gas mileage is so good I wonder why people even consider hybrids. I average 40MPH and consistently get 49 highway. Comfort, performance,build quality. This car has all the bases covered.The Fender Sound system is really nice. The back seat is extremely roomy for a car this size. If there is a gripe it is the lag of the rearview camera when the car is started. But being a diesel the car should idle a bit before leaving anyways. Perhaps that is why it does that. But that is being really picky. Some say the styling isn't in your face enough, I say class doesn't need to be in your face.This car's looks are timeless & will look as good in 10 years as it does now.
It's a keeper.
I bought this car on Sept. 16 2015, two days before the crap hit the fan with the emission scandal. I traded in a 2013 Passat TDI SE, which I thought was a great car. My 2015 Passat TDI SEL has been trouble free, I average 37mpg around town and have had it get 52-54mpg on the highway. It's comfy, handles better than my old Mustang SVO, and has pretty decent performance out of engine. I don't find turbo lag to be a problem and the DSG gearbox is quick shifting and I like the downshift feature when braking going downhill. After the emission settlement is final, I'm going to keep the car, take the bribe money, and let them upgrade the emissions.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Value out there
I love my Passat. The quality is far better than what is being offered by competitors. The drive is amazing. This is my 3rd Diesel VW product. I drive over 30K miles a year and have never had more than routine maintenance performed. NEVER one quality issue in over 300K miles driven. And the service is great. Free loaners, they wash your car, and the intervals are 10K miles not 5 or less like most cars. By far the most economical car to own compared to the competition. My wife was a Honda girl but she is a convert and also has a VW now. You cannot go wrong with a VW diesel.
