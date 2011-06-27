  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Arteon
  4. 2022 Volkswagen Arteon

2022 Volkswagen Arteon

MSRP range: $40,445 - $49,065
Total MSRP$41,640
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,640
Start Price Checker
Helpful shopping links

2022 Volkswagen Arteon video

[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: Volkswagen is launching an all new flagship sedan, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. This is a bit of a niche car, especially with the growing popularity of SUVs. Most people with this kind of budget are going to be buying Atlases from Volkswagen and not Arteons. But this is a statement car. It's reaffirming a commitment to that kind of European, athletic, near luxury car that Volkswagen diehards and enthusiasts really love. In some ways the Arteon is a successor to the CC, the car that brought the coupe Sudan to the mainstream more than a decade ago. But it's bigger, more powerful. And I think it's better looking. It's also got more direct competition with cars like the Buick Regal GS and Edmunds editorial staff favorite, the Kia Stinger on the market. So today we're going to take a look at why you might want to spend premium dollars on a VW sedan. But we're also going to ask the big questions, like who is meaning? Where is life? And what does the Areton-- a statement car, a halo for VW-- say about today's Volkswagen brand? But before we get started, make sure to subscribe right here for more fantastic videos. And head to Edmunds.com for answers to your big car shopping questions. The first thing you'll notice about the Arteon is obviously the styling. It has this sleek fastback profile and these long, sharp creases in the bodywork that really accentuate its wide stance. It reminds me of the Audi A7 or A5 Sportback. But what sets it apart from the Audi is really the front end. The standard LED headlights surround flows into the chrome grille in a way that's really sophisticated. And makes this car look broad and athletic up front. Compared to the old CC the new Arteon on has migrated to Volkswagen's MQB platform that underlies most of what they make. It's only grown two inches an overall length. But the wheel base has grown by five inches. That makes it ride much more like a big luxury car and has opened up a lot of back seat space. The other thing that's changed is the trunk. The Arteon has a much larger trunk than the old CC. This hatchback opening gives you a ton of space to get items in and out of the trunk. And there's just a lot of room back here. So the 2019 already on definitely looks the part of a halo car. But does it drive the part? Let's find out. [MUSIC PLAYING] Overseas Volkswagen offers the Arteon on with a number of different power trains. But in the US, you can pretty much just get one. This car comes standard with a 268 horsepower, turbo charged, two liter, four cylinder engine. That's paired with an eight speed automatic transmission. And you get a front wheel drive standard. All wheel drive is an option and standard on the highest trim level. Also standard is adaptive suspension that can switch between sport and comfort mode. So that it can firm up the handling or provide a more comfortable ride on the freeway. Now Volkswagen calls the Arteon on a GT car, as opposed to a sports car. It handles a lot like an Audi to my mind. It feels really planted and firm as you go through corners. Something like Kia A Stinger. Sort of feels lively and playful. This is really competent and the grip is fantastic. But it doesn't have quite as sporty a feel. You can definitely feel that GT mission coming through. The same goes for power delivery. The engine is strong and it's pretty torquey. But it's not as snappy as the V6 in the Kia Stinger GT. Overall the driving experience feels really premium. The Arteon is a very capable handler. It accelerates well. A lot of that's down to the transmission and tuning. The gears are tall, so you spend a lot of time building through the rev range. Shifting manually helps. But in normal driving this setup makes the car feel less responsive than the numbers suggest. The interior here fits with that grand touring mission as well. The materials sort of fall between what you expect from a Volkswagen and what you get in an Audi. There's more soft touch plastics in here than in something like a Jetta. But overall the materials aren't quite up to Audi standards. The interior really doesn't present as well as it should for the price. Visually, the textures are the same as in cheaper VWs. But while there are still hard plastics, around once you start touching things you realize how many surfaces are padded. Interior storage is a little lacking. This is a pretty small console box. That's a pretty small little cubby. The door pockets are big enough for a water bottle to fit in. And they are lined, so you won't hear stuff rattling around in there so much. But otherwise there's not a ton of space to keep your stuff in here. Visibility is excellent. Forward visibility overall is very good. These pillars are set up in a way they sort of stick out into the cabin a little bit. But they're arranged so that you're looking at the thinnest part of them. They don't really block your view out of the car when you're going around corners or approaching an intersection. Rear visibility is also very good for a coupe-like sedan. My only real complaint about visibility is the very small side mirrors. Luckily, blind spot monitoring is standard on the Arteon. So that's not as big a deal as it could be. And of course on higher trims you get all sorts of surround view cameras and extra gear like that that makes maneuvering the car in tight spaces much easier. Volkswagen's thrown all of their technology features at this. And one or two things that you can't get in any other VWs. Of course you get there pretty sharp touchscreen infotainment system that comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While Volkswagen's infotainment looks nice, it's a bit behind competitors. A system like what you get in the current Accord offers more functionality and just feels more up to date. On the higher trim levels, you also get their digital gauge cluster. It's good looking and pretty adjustable. Really Audi and Volkswagen are probably the next best digital gauge clusters on the market. On higher trims, you also get more luxury features. You get ventilated front seats as well as heated front seats. Of course you get leather all over the place. In the highest trim, you also get a massaging front seat. Which is something you can't get in any other Volkswagen right now. You can really see where the extra five inches of wheelbase comes in back here. Look at all this leg room I have. I'm sitting behind my own seating position as a six footer. And I got plenty of room for my knees, lots of room for my toes. I also appreciate the open glass along here. There's not a big pillar that starts right behind my shoulder. Makes it feel a little less claustrophobic. You get standard three zone climate control. And on higher trim levels you get heated back seats as well. The only thing that taller passengers are going to want for is headroom. That sleek, coupe like roof does mean that the headroom is a little limited back here. It's not that bad. I'm six feet tall and my head is sort of just touching. Average sized passengers will have plenty of space. The ride in this car also really fits with that grand touring mission. In comfort mode it's really compliant. Heading down the freeway you don't really feel any of the bumps or imperfections. It really irons out the road. The downside to that softness is that when you hit a large bump the impact comes through into the cabin. So the premium feel sort of falls apart if you live somewhere with a lot of big potholes. You can put it in sport and it will firm up noticeably. Not to the point of harshness. I would actually say that it doesn't really feel like a sporty ride. That said, it does really tame body roll which is noticeable in comfort. But in sport the Arteon corners much more flatly. I mean, I don't always love adaptive or adjustable suspensions because they tend to feel like you're choosing between really floppy and bouncy or way too firm and jittery. But the Arteon strikes a nice balance on both ends. At the start I said the Arteon was a niche car and that's down to the price. For a lot of shoppers the Arteon won't make sense. The 2019 Arteon starts in the mid-30s. For that money you get front wheel drive and actually a good amount of standard equipment with the car. It starts around the same price you'd pay for a fully loaded Accord which is stylish in its own right and has a powertrain that's more economical and feels more responsive when left to its own devices. But you don't get the style. And you can't get all wheel drive. The top of the line fully-loaded Arteon is going to run you in the mid-40s. For the same money as a top tier Arteon you can get a true luxury sedan like a Mercedes or, yes, an Audi. But it'll be much smaller. And you'll have to spend into the 50s if you want all the bells and whistles. The only extra option for the Arteon is the R-line package. And it'll add either 19 or 20 inch wheels, a sportier, more aggressive appearance package, a sport plus mode that sharpens the car up even more, and paddle shifters for a more engaging experience during sporty driving. In order to buy the Arteon for what VW's asking you have to really want what it has to offer. The style, the space, the character. It's definitely not for everyone. But VW didn't build the Arteon for everyone. I am always happy to see another sedan on the market, especially one that offers the level of sophistication that the Arteon does. So as long as I've got the keys, I'm going to head back out on the road. Remember, make sure to subscribe here for more videos. And check out Edmunds.com for the full story on the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon and help with all of your car shopping needs.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon Test Drive: A Flagship Sedan With Flair

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, but since the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Arteon both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Arteon has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Arteon. Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Arteon reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Arteon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Arteon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Arteon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Arteon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Volkswagen Arteon?

The least-expensive 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,445.

Other versions include:

  • SEL Premium R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,065
  • SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $40,445
  • SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,065
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Arteon?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Arteon, the next question is, which Arteon model is right for you? Arteon variants include SEL Premium R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Arteon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon

2022 Volkswagen Arteon Overview

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is offered in the following submodels: Arteon Hatchback. Available styles include SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SEL Premium R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Volkswagen Arteon models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 300 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon comes with all wheel drive, and front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual. The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Arteon.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Arteon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Volkswagen Arteon?

2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

2022 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Which 2022 Volkswagen Arteons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Volkswagen Arteon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon.

Can't find a new 2022 Volkswagen Arteons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Volkswagen Arteon?

2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
25 mpg compined MPG,
22 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
25 mpg compined MPG,
22 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2022 Volkswagen Arteon SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
28 mpg compined MPG,
24 city MPG/34 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG25
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume123.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase111.9 in.
Length191.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.8 in.
Curb Weight3935 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Volkswagen Arteon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Related 2022 Volkswagen Arteon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates