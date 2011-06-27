  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Arteon
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

MSRP from $36,995 - $46,995
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volkswagen Arteon
Find a Dealer
vw.com
MSRP$38,190
Edmunds suggests you pay$38,190
Start Price Checker
Find a DealerAd
vw.com

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Sleek design
  • Ample cargo space thanks to hatchback body style
  • Extensive available technology and luxury features
  • Transmission can be slow to downshift
  • Excessive tire and traffic noise at highway speeds
  • Exterior styling refresh with new front grille and headlights
  • Updated interior with VW's newest MIB3 infotainment system
  • Redesigned dashboard, new steering wheel and new digital driver display
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
  • Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Volkswagen Arteon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Arteon

msrp 

$35,995
starting price
See All Trims
vw.com
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Arteon lease offers
2021 Volkswagen Arteon price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$41,595
    MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$46,995
    MPG 20 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$43,395
    MPG 20 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SE 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$36,995
    MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Volkswagen Arteon features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your Arteon
    Volkswagen Arteon for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019

    FAQ

    Is the Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Arteon both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Arteon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Arteon gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Arteon has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Arteon. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon:

    • Exterior styling refresh with new front grille and headlights
    • Updated interior with VW's newest MIB3 infotainment system
    • Redesigned dashboard, new steering wheel and new digital driver display
    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
    • Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volkswagen Arteon reliable?

    To determine whether the Volkswagen Arteon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Arteon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Arteon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Arteon is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volkswagen Arteon?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,995.

    Other versions include:

    • SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,595
    • SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,995
    • SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,395
    • SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Arteon?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Arteon, the next question is, which Arteon model is right for you? Arteon variants include SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Arteon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

    2021 Volkswagen Arteon Overview

    The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is offered in the following submodels: Arteon Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Arteon.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Arteon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volkswagen Arteon?

    2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Volkswagen Arteons are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volkswagen Arteon for sale near. There are currently 39 new 2021 Arteons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,924 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,169 on a used or CPO 2021 Arteon available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volkswagen Arteons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volkswagen Arteon for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,571.

    Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,348.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volkswagen Arteon?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volkswagen lease specials

    Related 2021 Volkswagen Arteon info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles