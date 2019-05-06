2019 Volkswagen Arteon
What’s new
The Arteon is an all-new Volkswagen sedan-style hatchback
Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Sleek design
- Extra cargo space thanks to hatchback body style
- Extensive available technology and luxury features
- Transmission can be slow to respond
- Excessive tire and traffic noise at highway speeds
- Materials quality doesn't match up with the premium price tag
Which Arteon does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
In real estate, buyers are taught to buy the most affordable house in a nice neighborhood rather than the nicest house in a less appealing ZIP code. In the case of the all-new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, the latter half of that analogy seems to apply.
This large-ish sedan-styled fastback is emblazoned with the familiar VW badge that typically represents accessibility for mass-market shoppers. The problem is that the Arteon's price starts in entry-level luxury territory and extends even further in its top trim levels. Volkswagen's approach reminds us of its Phaeton luxury sedan from the mid-2000s that never caught on.
To its credit, the VW Arteon is substantially less expensive than the Phaeton when it was new. It's also in a very specialized subclass of vehicles that is positioned somewhere between sedan, hatchback and wagon. And compared to rivals such as the Kia Stinger and the Buick Regal Sportback, the Arteon's base price isn't nearly as jarring.
The 2019 Arteon does have some potential merit for its rather small audience. It possesses hatchback-based utility, available all-wheel drive, and a sleek and modern design. Overall, it's worth a look if you want something nicer than the typical family sedan but can't afford a luxury-branded model.
2019 Volkswagen Arteon models
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is a four-door hatchback that is available in three trim levels: SE, SEL and SEL Premium. All versions are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All but the base front-drive SE trim come standard with VW's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.
Standard SE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, three-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
The SE also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, VW's Car-Net smartphone app integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a blind-spot monitor.
Stepping up to the SEL trim adds adaptive headlights with cornering lights, a sunroof, remote ignition, adaptive cruise control, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, a digital gauge cluster, interior ambient lighting and a navigation system.
At the top of the range, the SEL Premium comes with 19-inch wheels, automatic high beams, a hands-free hatch, ventilated front seats, driver-seat massage functions, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, three-color interior ambient lighting, and a premium audio system. You also get lane keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system, and additional telematics features (vehicle location, remote locking and diagnostics).
In general, features are exclusive to trims and are not available on supporting models. VW is offering an R-Line package that dresses things up with 19- or 20-inch wheels, a sporty front bumper, shift paddles (if not already equipped), contrast interior stitching, a black headliner, and metal pedals and scuff plates.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.0
Quality6.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased one of the first available fully loaded SEL Premium R-Line Arteon in New England. I was drawn by the shape, design, and performance of the Arteon. Car and Driver magazine selected the Arteon as one of the 15 most beautiful cars for 2019. If you don’t want the looks and stares from people or for them to come up and ask you about this car, I would say buy something else! When you get tired of the “comfort mode” and want performance just put it in the “sport mode” and use the paddle shifters for a more aggressive driving experience. The Arteon was rated at 27 mpg on the highway, but I have found surprisingly good fuel economy on the highway. Over the first 3K miles I am averaging between 32-34 mpg. It has an amazing cargo space with more than 27 cubic feet and with the seats down more than 50 cubic square feet. My favorite features include: the digital cockpit, 4Motion all-wheel drive, ventilated and massaging driver’s seat, 700 watt Dynaudio sound system, 360 degree camera, Apple Car Play, adaptive chassis control, and adaptive cruise control. All in all I am very pleased with the car. I would say it is not a true performance sedan, but rather a semi-luxury sedan that can be aggressive when you need it to be. It comes with a 6 year/72K miles limited warranty which is one of the best available. On the down side, I needed to buy a 12V-to-USB converter for the rear seat, as there are no rear seat USB outlets.
The Arteon is a beautiful car for enthusiasts looking for a spacious sedan. Based on it’s size it is right up there with the Audi A5 Sportback. The power is sufficient enough to coast through a highway at good speeds. The 260 Pound feet torque at low rpm makes it easy to take over. The car is huge on space. I am 6 feet tall and never had an issue with the space. The back seat is humongous and it could easily fit 3 at the back. The boot is spacious and stylish. The digital cockpit will be a nice addition along with an already excellent 8 inch infotainment screen with Carplay standard. It is easy to maneuver in the city and an excellent drive on the highway. It’s a true Grand Touring Car.
My 2019 Manganese Gray Arteon SE R-Line is not only a good looking sedan but an overall pleasure to drive. The MSRP is a little steep on this car but you should be able to get a good price with a little effort making this a bargain for the quality and features that comes with this car. The engine is more than powerful enough to meet your everyday needs and effortlessly accelerates when needed. I was originally worried about driving on the 20” Rosario wheels but the suspension and multi-mode DCC adaptive chassis control make for a smooth drive unlike any of my previous cars. In addition, I have not experienced any Turbo lag as noted by a few professional reviewers who stomp on the gas expecting once again the performance of a VW Golf R - the Arteon is a GT not a Sports car. I was also impressed by how well the stock sound system performed, ease of use of the infotainment system, and all the space available in both the front and back seats along with the in creditable 27+ sf of rear cargo area available due to the Arteon being a Hatch/Liftback – who needs to drive a compact SUV when you have that much space in a great looking sedan. I am extremely happy with my purchase and once again have a smile on my face being in a car that is a true pleasure to drive.
Just bought mine a week ago. Switched from an SUV. The digital display is beautiful, and the car handles great. Tight cornering, and the drive modes actually change the experience. Style is unique. Fun to drive, like it way better than the Accord. I can even fit 8' pieces of trim from the hardware store. Buy the SEL Premium w/OUT the R-Line. Save a ton, get better wheels, and only give up HUD. Only complaint - premium fuel and poor-ish fuel economy.
2019 Volkswagen Arteon video2019 Volkswagen Arteon Test Drive: A Flagship Sedan With Flair
2019 Volkswagen Arteon Test Drive: A Flagship Sedan With Flair
[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: Volkswagen is launching an all new flagship sedan, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. This is a bit of a niche car, especially with the growing popularity of SUVs. Most people with this kind of budget are going to be buying Atlases from Volkswagen and not Arteons. But this is a statement car. It's reaffirming a commitment to that kind of European, athletic, near luxury car that Volkswagen diehards and enthusiasts really love. In some ways the Arteon is a successor to the CC, the car that brought the coupe Sudan to the mainstream more than a decade ago. But it's bigger, more powerful. And I think it's better looking. It's also got more direct competition with cars like the Buick Regal GS and Edmunds editorial staff favorite, the Kia Stinger on the market. So today we're going to take a look at why you might want to spend premium dollars on a VW sedan. But we're also going to ask the big questions, like who is meaning? Where is life? And what does the Areton-- a statement car, a halo for VW-- say about today's Volkswagen brand? But before we get started, make sure to subscribe right here for more fantastic videos. And head to Edmunds.com for answers to your big car shopping questions. The first thing you'll notice about the Arteon is obviously the styling. It has this sleek fastback profile and these long, sharp creases in the bodywork that really accentuate its wide stance. It reminds me of the Audi A7 or A5 Sportback. But what sets it apart from the Audi is really the front end. The standard LED headlights surround flows into the chrome grille in a way that's really sophisticated. And makes this car look broad and athletic up front. Compared to the old CC the new Arteon on has migrated to Volkswagen's MQB platform that underlies most of what they make. It's only grown two inches an overall length. But the wheel base has grown by five inches. That makes it ride much more like a big luxury car and has opened up a lot of back seat space. The other thing that's changed is the trunk. The Arteon has a much larger trunk than the old CC. This hatchback opening gives you a ton of space to get items in and out of the trunk. And there's just a lot of room back here. So the 2019 already on definitely looks the part of a halo car. But does it drive the part? Let's find out. [MUSIC PLAYING] Overseas Volkswagen offers the Arteon on with a number of different power trains. But in the US, you can pretty much just get one. This car comes standard with a 268 horsepower, turbo charged, two liter, four cylinder engine. That's paired with an eight speed automatic transmission. And you get a front wheel drive standard. All wheel drive is an option and standard on the highest trim level. Also standard is adaptive suspension that can switch between sport and comfort mode. So that it can firm up the handling or provide a more comfortable ride on the freeway. Now Volkswagen calls the Arteon on a GT car, as opposed to a sports car. It handles a lot like an Audi to my mind. It feels really planted and firm as you go through corners. Something like Kia A Stinger. Sort of feels lively and playful. This is really competent and the grip is fantastic. But it doesn't have quite as sporty a feel. You can definitely feel that GT mission coming through. The same goes for power delivery. The engine is strong and it's pretty torquey. But it's not as snappy as the V6 in the Kia Stinger GT. Overall the driving experience feels really premium. The Arteon is a very capable handler. It accelerates well. A lot of that's down to the transmission and tuning. The gears are tall, so you spend a lot of time building through the rev range. Shifting manually helps. But in normal driving this setup makes the car feel less responsive than the numbers suggest. The interior here fits with that grand touring mission as well. The materials sort of fall between what you expect from a Volkswagen and what you get in an Audi. There's more soft touch plastics in here than in something like a Jetta. But overall the materials aren't quite up to Audi standards. The interior really doesn't present as well as it should for the price. Visually, the textures are the same as in cheaper VWs. But while there are still hard plastics, around once you start touching things you realize how many surfaces are padded. Interior storage is a little lacking. This is a pretty small console box. That's a pretty small little cubby. The door pockets are big enough for a water bottle to fit in. And they are lined, so you won't hear stuff rattling around in there so much. But otherwise there's not a ton of space to keep your stuff in here. Visibility is excellent. Forward visibility overall is very good. These pillars are set up in a way they sort of stick out into the cabin a little bit. But they're arranged so that you're looking at the thinnest part of them. They don't really block your view out of the car when you're going around corners or approaching an intersection. Rear visibility is also very good for a coupe-like sedan. My only real complaint about visibility is the very small side mirrors. Luckily, blind spot monitoring is standard on the Arteon. So that's not as big a deal as it could be. And of course on higher trims you get all sorts of surround view cameras and extra gear like that that makes maneuvering the car in tight spaces much easier. Volkswagen's thrown all of their technology features at this. And one or two things that you can't get in any other VWs. Of course you get there pretty sharp touchscreen infotainment system that comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While Volkswagen's infotainment looks nice, it's a bit behind competitors. A system like what you get in the current Accord offers more functionality and just feels more up to date. On the higher trim levels, you also get their digital gauge cluster. It's good looking and pretty adjustable. Really Audi and Volkswagen are probably the next best digital gauge clusters on the market. On higher trims, you also get more luxury features. You get ventilated front seats as well as heated front seats. Of course you get leather all over the place. In the highest trim, you also get a massaging front seat. Which is something you can't get in any other Volkswagen right now. You can really see where the extra five inches of wheelbase comes in back here. Look at all this leg room I have. I'm sitting behind my own seating position as a six footer. And I got plenty of room for my knees, lots of room for my toes. I also appreciate the open glass along here. There's not a big pillar that starts right behind my shoulder. Makes it feel a little less claustrophobic. You get standard three zone climate control. And on higher trim levels you get heated back seats as well. The only thing that taller passengers are going to want for is headroom. That sleek, coupe like roof does mean that the headroom is a little limited back here. It's not that bad. I'm six feet tall and my head is sort of just touching. Average sized passengers will have plenty of space. The ride in this car also really fits with that grand touring mission. In comfort mode it's really compliant. Heading down the freeway you don't really feel any of the bumps or imperfections. It really irons out the road. The downside to that softness is that when you hit a large bump the impact comes through into the cabin. So the premium feel sort of falls apart if you live somewhere with a lot of big potholes. You can put it in sport and it will firm up noticeably. Not to the point of harshness. I would actually say that it doesn't really feel like a sporty ride. That said, it does really tame body roll which is noticeable in comfort. But in sport the Arteon corners much more flatly. I mean, I don't always love adaptive or adjustable suspensions because they tend to feel like you're choosing between really floppy and bouncy or way too firm and jittery. But the Arteon strikes a nice balance on both ends. At the start I said the Arteon was a niche car and that's down to the price. For a lot of shoppers the Arteon won't make sense. The 2019 Arteon starts in the mid-30s. For that money you get front wheel drive and actually a good amount of standard equipment with the car. It starts around the same price you'd pay for a fully loaded Accord which is stylish in its own right and has a powertrain that's more economical and feels more responsive when left to its own devices. But you don't get the style. And you can't get all wheel drive. The top of the line fully-loaded Arteon is going to run you in the mid-40s. For the same money as a top tier Arteon you can get a true luxury sedan like a Mercedes or, yes, an Audi. But it'll be much smaller. And you'll have to spend into the 50s if you want all the bells and whistles. The only extra option for the Arteon is the R-line package. And it'll add either 19 or 20 inch wheels, a sportier, more aggressive appearance package, a sport plus mode that sharpens the car up even more, and paddle shifters for a more engaging experience during sporty driving. In order to buy the Arteon for what VW's asking you have to really want what it has to offer. The style, the space, the character. It's definitely not for everyone. But VW didn't build the Arteon for everyone. I am always happy to see another sedan on the market, especially one that offers the level of sophistication that the Arteon does. So as long as I've got the keys, I'm going to head back out on the road. Remember, make sure to subscribe here for more videos. And check out Edmunds.com for the full story on the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon and help with all of your car shopping needs.
W's flagship sedan and successor to the Volkswagen CC, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, finally arrives on U.S. shores. Will Kaufman traveled to picturesque Central California for a test drive to find out what this 268-horsepower liftback sedan has to offer. Is this smart luxury on a budget or a mainstream car that's too big for its britches?
Features & Specs
|SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,210
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,645
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,760
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,560
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Arteon safety features:
- Park Assist
- Measures the size of available curbside parking and helps the driver steer into the spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns if an imminent front collision is detected and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns you if the Arteon begins to wander outside of marked lanes and can automatically apply corrective steering.
Volkswagen Arteon vs. the competition
Volkswagen Arteon vs. Kia Stinger
Like the Arteon, the Kia Stinger is an upscale hatchback that stands out from the crowd with its sporty appearance. It's also not as affordable as its Kia badge suggests, just like the VW. For the money, however, you do get a lot of features and superior performance with the Stinger. The fastback roofline does cut into rear headroom and visibility, but we expect the same from the Arteon. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger.
Volkswagen Arteon vs. Volvo S60
The S60 is Volvo's entry-level luxury sedan. Volvo remains at the forefront of safety innovation, and the S60 has more in the way of automated driving assistance. There are also three engine choices to better suit some tastes. The Arteon, however, is more affordable.
Volkswagen Arteon vs. Buick Regal Sportback
The Buick Regal Sportback is another premium hatchback you might be interested in. We like its powerful engines, quiet cabin and similar levels of versatility. Unfortunately, the interior quality is a little disappointing for the price, and its infotainment system leaves much to be desired.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Arteon a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon:
- The Arteon is an all-new Volkswagen sedan-style hatchback
- Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volkswagen Arteon reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Arteon?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,845.
Other versions include:
- SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,210
- SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,645
- SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,760
- SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,560
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,845
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,995
- SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,945
- SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,795
- SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,610
- SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,710
- SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,410
- SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,110
- SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,910
- SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,060
- SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,260
What are the different models of Volkswagen Arteon?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
2019 Volkswagen Arteon Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is offered in the following submodels: Arteon Hatchback. Available styles include SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Arteon 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Arteon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Arteon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Arteon?
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,110. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,792 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,792 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,318.
The average savings for the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Volkswagen Arteons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Arteon for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Arteons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,110 and mileage as low as 89 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,610 on a used or CPO 2019 Arteon available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Arteons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Arteon for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,294.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,281.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Arteon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
