Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

eddot , 07/29/2003

This car is been the most unreliable car. I bought it at 85k and put on 50k. I have spent over $13k (not counting gas and insurance) on it. It has stranded us 4 times. Every time I fix something expensive, I would think, now it will be okay for a while. It is very expen$ive to fix, and the same things go wrong. The automatic transmission is terrible and it has been replaced by VW at 50k (before I owned it) and rebuilt by VW at 110k while I owned it. The transmission is so bad, there are no used ones available. The fuel pump and pre-pump have failed at least twice each. The power windows are weak. I could go on all night. Stay away from this car!!!