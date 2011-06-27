  1. Home
Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(50%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Worst car I have ever owned

eddot, 07/29/2003
This car is been the most unreliable car. I bought it at 85k and put on 50k. I have spent over $13k (not counting gas and insurance) on it. It has stranded us 4 times. Every time I fix something expensive, I would think, now it will be okay for a while. It is very expen$ive to fix, and the same things go wrong. The automatic transmission is terrible and it has been replaced by VW at 50k (before I owned it) and rebuilt by VW at 110k while I owned it. The transmission is so bad, there are no used ones available. The fuel pump and pre-pump have failed at least twice each. The power windows are weak. I could go on all night. Stay away from this car!!!

VW Passat Wagon is So So

Brian, 07/21/2006
Three transmissions and lots of aggravation later I've finally decided to give up. No more VWs for me. That's it. A car should be built to last and not give the kind of trouble that VWs give. I'm going to get a Honda for my next vehicle. VW service was expensive and the work was not good on a number of occasions.

