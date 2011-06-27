Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
Worst car I have ever owned
This car is been the most unreliable car. I bought it at 85k and put on 50k. I have spent over $13k (not counting gas and insurance) on it. It has stranded us 4 times. Every time I fix something expensive, I would think, now it will be okay for a while. It is very expen$ive to fix, and the same things go wrong. The automatic transmission is terrible and it has been replaced by VW at 50k (before I owned it) and rebuilt by VW at 110k while I owned it. The transmission is so bad, there are no used ones available. The fuel pump and pre-pump have failed at least twice each. The power windows are weak. I could go on all night. Stay away from this car!!!
VW Passat Wagon is So So
Three transmissions and lots of aggravation later I've finally decided to give up. No more VWs for me. That's it. A car should be built to last and not give the kind of trouble that VWs give. I'm going to get a Honda for my next vehicle. VW service was expensive and the work was not good on a number of occasions.
