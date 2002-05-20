Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
- 157,176 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Gresham Subaru - Gresham / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMA63B1WE060153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,066 miles
$13,984$4,009 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAA7A37JC023341
Stock: 5023341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 10,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,949$4,501 Below Market
Car America - Laurel / Maryland
***HABLO ESPANOL***, ***** 5 STAR DEALER RATED..ONE OWNER... PERFECT CARFAX..NON SMOKER... ALLOY WHEELS, BACK CAMERA., Passat 2.0T SE, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Platinum Gray Metallic. FWD 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 23/34 City/Highway MPG Please call to check availability and to schedule a convenient appointment day, date and time to insure vehicle readiness. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Do to our large volume of pre-owned inventory with hundreds of vehicles to choose from, some vehicles are stored offsite.This Car is CERITIFIED....Every car we sell undergoes an extensive reconditioning process to meet our high standards.Every car we sell undergoes an extensive reconditioning process to meet our high standards. No major dents or dings Tires and wheels checked Deep cleaned interior No frame or flood damage........................................Internet Price Includes six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for financing through the DEALER FINANCIAL INSTITUTION'S.. ONLY..... Based on approved credit. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a four hundred and ninety nine dollar dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.............................CERTIFIED....................................................We want to make your vehicle purchase easy and hassle free. Our Automotive Group has been providing local families with exceptional value and service for over Fifty Eight Years. Our eprice does not include state taxes, state tags, motor vehicle fees, the completion of the 161 step certification process, mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, state safety inspection and dealer processing fee of four hundred ninety nine dollars, not required by law. The eprice reflects a six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for dealer designated financial arrangement and assumes a qualifying credit score.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWSA7A31LC006719
Stock: 44591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line8,031 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,994$2,965 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Blind Spot Monitor with rear traffic alert. Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking. Composition Media 6.3" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. 6-Speaker Premium Sound System. R-Line Interior and exterior trim Including Bumpers, Grille and Intakes. R-LINE LIGHTING PACKAGE-inc: LED Tail Lights, LED Headlights w/LED Daytime Running Lights. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Only one previous owner. 19" Alloy wheels. Chrome Tipped Exhaust. Automatic Headlights. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatronic Dual-Zone Climate Control. Power Remote Central Locking System with an Anti-Theft vehicle Alarm System. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free with Low Miles!!! Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWDT7A38HC039291
Stock: P4395
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV19,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$3,437 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Volkswagen Passat, Appointed with the 1.8T SE Trim and is finished in Titanium Beige over Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!Rear View Camera, APP CONNECT (SMART PHONE INTEGRATION & INTERFACE!!), Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Sunroof/Moonroof, Factory Leather Interior, Alloy wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean CarFax, 1 Owner, Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Bluetooth.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 30246 miles below market average!25/38 City/Highway MPG 25/38 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBT7A34GC014460
Stock: 14460V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 23,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,054$3,518 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16499 miles below market average! Titan Black w/Perforated V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Pure White 2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI25/36 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAA7A39JC013880
Stock: J0T351726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 16,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,960$4,077 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** VW CERTIFIED **, ** PASSAT **, ** WOLFSBURG EDITION **, ** 2.0T **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** SAVE LOTS OF $ COMPARED TO NEW **, ** HEATED SEATS **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** APP CONNECT **, ** 12 MONTH 12K BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY EXTENSION **, ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.59% AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWLA7A36KC003060
Stock: LC6203
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 20,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,485$3,205 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAT7A36HC063799
Stock: 6097NYC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 14,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,273$3,069 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
MOON ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORS WITH CROSS PATH DETECTION AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSIRecent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBA7A34JC048976
Stock: CE46944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 16,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,792$3,479 Below Market
Volkswagen of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- This Volkswagen Passat is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2018! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T SE, has a great Deep Black Pearl Metallic exterior, and a clean Gone interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio This Volkswagen Passat gets great fuel economy with over 36.0 MPG on the highway! Turbocharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5135 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $1000.00 Trade in Assistance Credit and $1000.00 Finance Assistance. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBA7A34JC007067
Stock: W111199A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 17,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,997$2,864 Below Market
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
ONE OWNER WITH GOOD CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY.....2018 VW Passat SE with only***17000*** miles just arrived.....Factory options include, power moon roof, heated leather seats, blue tooth, blind spot monitor system, back up camera, AUX/USB connection, aluminum wheels and so much more.......Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. prices exclude tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBA7A35JC015484
Stock: P9238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- certified
2016 Volkswagen Passat S32,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,993$3,124 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
VW CERTIFIED* 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX* The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2016 Volkswagen Passat, Appointed with the 1.8T S Trim and is finished in Platinum Gray Metallic over Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 26454 miles below market average!25/38 City/Highway MPG 25/38 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAS7A32GC035368
Stock: V129170A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 54,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,700
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A32EC031706
Stock: T06552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,800$3,767 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this Volkswagen Passat and you will just know, this is your ride. We here at Global Auto Outlet have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. With only 28,518 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 1.8L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Volkswagen Passat. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Get great financing and low monthly payments on this Passat with approved credit. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Fulton!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWDT7A37HC061234
Stock: 061234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,900$5,561 Below Market
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWSA7A30LC008736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,500 miles
$6,395$2,012 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAP7A35CC035926
Stock: 35926A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,045 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAT7A35FC057232
Stock: T06302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,187 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A30EC115829
Stock: T06541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
