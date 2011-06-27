  1. Home
Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.
Length180.0 in.180.0 in.
Width67.1 in.67.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
