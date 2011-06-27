Used 1990 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 5800 rpm
|134 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|35.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|103.3 in.
|Length
|180.0 in.
|180.0 in.
|Width
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|34.2 cu.ft.
