Estimated values
1991 Saab 9000 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,161
|$1,510
|Clean
|$463
|$1,037
|$1,348
|Average
|$349
|$788
|$1,026
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$703
Estimated values
1991 Saab 9000 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,158
|$1,510
|Clean
|$455
|$1,034
|$1,348
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$703
Estimated values
1991 Saab 9000 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,158
|$1,510
|Clean
|$455
|$1,034
|$1,348
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$703
Estimated values
1991 Saab 9000 CD 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,158
|$1,510
|Clean
|$455
|$1,034
|$1,348
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$703
Estimated values
1991 Saab 9000 CD Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,163
|$1,510
|Clean
|$468
|$1,039
|$1,348
|Average
|$353
|$790
|$1,026
|Rough
|$238
|$541
|$703