Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-7X 5.3i 4dr SUV AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,706
|$3,107
|$3,368
|Clean
|$2,552
|$2,926
|$3,164
|Average
|$2,245
|$2,566
|$2,755
|Rough
|$1,937
|$2,206
|$2,347
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-7X 4.2i 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$2,552
|$2,715
|Clean
|$2,178
|$2,404
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,108
|$2,221
|Rough
|$1,653
|$1,812
|$1,891
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-7X Aero 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,792
|$3,166
|$3,412
|Clean
|$2,633
|$2,983
|$3,205
|Average
|$2,316
|$2,615
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,999
|$2,248
|$2,377