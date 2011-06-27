Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Some Folks Just Don't Understand
My bride wanted a convertible, and was about to graduate with a Doctorate of Ministry at 60+. we're both over 6', and we both needed a fun ride. I drove professionally for VW & Porsche in my college days while studying engineering, so I know my vehicles. If you want folks to smile when they see you, and enjoy comfort, reliability, and just plain fun while out get the convert. As a former QC puke, I can find no problems with finish nor performance. My straight laced bride goes nuts driving the car because it's so much fun. So 2 can't fit in the back, so what? So it doesn't have a huge trunk.. so what? It has everything that two old folks needed and more. Try it, you'll like it
Love my bug!
I owned 2 bugs back in the 70's in California. Wow, has the bug changed! This car is a joy to drive. I don't feel like I am sitting lower than other cars. I also have a truck and thought that the change to a bug would leave me feeling "low!" Not the case. I put the top down and my 100 pound mutt and my 150 pound St. Bernard go for a drive. Plenty of room for us all.
New Beetle Convertible
Bought this 2009 in 2010. Great price. 30 miles on it. Fast enough in a retro sort of way. Good gas mileage. Nice smooth auto with triptronic shifting. This is my 3rd new beetle. My first was a 2001 new beetle turbo and the other was a 2003 new beetle turbo s. Loved every one of them. This being the best as a drop top. Smooth, fun, and easy handling. Certainly this is not a sports car but never claims to be.
GR8 Bug Convertible
I hesitated to buy a new beetle for a two reasons - first because it was not Germany made. Then I learned that Honda's are from Ohio, so that was silly. Second, what would the resale value be (now who cares, I love it). I have the Harvest Moon Beige with a Beige Top and Tan interior, in my opinion the most sophisticated looking. One issue I have is keeping it showroom perfect. The first big wind in a parking lot allowed the door to hit a car parked next to it, not unusually hard, but enough to ding my door (the other car had no damage). This made me feel the metal/paint finish was inferior to other cars I have owned. I may get a daily driver and try to keep it for weekend fun!
LUV THE BUG!
I have wanted the convertible bug for 6 years. Never had a better opportunity than now to have one. It's fun to drive and I feel like a kid again. The new heavenly blue color is beautiful. Much better than the years past. Cream/Beige interior needs to be offered on all exterior colors. That's my only gripe....other than that, I LUV THIS BUG!
