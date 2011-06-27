  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 New Beetle
5(66%)4(16%)3(9%)2(7%)1(2%)
4.4
212 reviews
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,367 - $3,011
Used New Beetle for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...43

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The not too bad, the good and the great!

ruzzeld, 09/23/2014
GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)
54 of 54 people found this review helpful

This is/was our 2nd VW New Beetle TDI. Both 2003's. I can say that I've been very happy overall with both cars. The only downside is the maintenance expense compared to Toyota's. There has been zero unscheduled maintenance expense with every Toyota I've owned. BOTH Bugs: FUN to drive! More comfortable (I'm 6'3"). Great road trip car, for my wife and I with plenty of room for luggage with the back seat folded down. GREAT mileage (never less than 43 with everyday driving and up to 55mpg on road trips). We used it as a 2nd car and whoever had to drive the furthest that day.. WANTED the bug. Fun and cheap! Update: the beetle had great crash safety & performance. We were in an accident where a drunk driver pulled out in front of us & we hit him at nearly 70mph. We both survived.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Way better than expected

Mindy Mullen, 07/21/2017
GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I got this car used. Had to replace battery, tires, wipers and the little container for water bc it was sitting outside for 2 years. After that I have to say that this car is awesome! Even in Colorado snow it stays steady...of course I do have good all-weather tires. Sunroof is tight. Handles great. Fun to drive.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

GREAT LITTLE SPEEDY CAR!!

JACK, 09/26/2017
Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have over 160,000 miles on my little beetle and it still drives perfectly. Quick acceleration, can still climb to 100mpg in no time flat. Excellent steering and response time. I've driven it in rain, snow, sleet and sun and it does great. Only downside for us was the rear seats if someone is tall not a real fun ride but the front seats are comfortable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

disposable car

ruizd, 06/14/2011
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2003 convertible beetle with 60k. one week after driving it i notice a hard shift, a few days after an oil leak was noticed. I took it a Volkswagen dealer and they did a diagnostic and confirmed what I told them, suggested that I do a transmission fluid check and it could fix the problem I said BS. I had read all the complaints about this car and my mechanic also told me that I should have never bought it, he pointed out the the transmission could not be serviced and all of the hoses are made of plastic that with heat they become brittle and break.. so I took my loss and bought a Honda accord. don't buy this car is disposable. I would never buy a volkswagen again..

Report Abuse

Let Me Tell You What's BUG'n Me

steelfab, 09/16/2012
28 of 31 people found this review helpful

We bought our 03 Beetle with the 1.8L with about 50,000 miles on it. Within weeks it had an engine light on. I have battled the engine light, among other things, ever since. We changed an injector and a coil pack on the number 2 cylinder because of a persistent miss. This was after diagnosis of codes would not narrow the problem down. Immediately following it began cranking hard on start and not starting until the second attempt. First code said crankshaft sensor so we replaced that. Had to replace camshaft sensor thereafter to fix the problem. Next it threw a coolant system code so we replaced the ECT sensor. After that the thermostat. This car was a reliability nightmare. Never ever again.

Report Abuse
12345...43
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale

Related Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles