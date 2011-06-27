Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

The not too bad, the good and the great! ruzzeld , 09/23/2014 GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful This is/was our 2nd VW New Beetle TDI. Both 2003's. I can say that I've been very happy overall with both cars. The only downside is the maintenance expense compared to Toyota's. There has been zero unscheduled maintenance expense with every Toyota I've owned. BOTH Bugs: FUN to drive! More comfortable (I'm 6'3"). Great road trip car, for my wife and I with plenty of room for luggage with the back seat folded down. GREAT mileage (never less than 43 with everyday driving and up to 55mpg on road trips). We used it as a 2nd car and whoever had to drive the furthest that day.. WANTED the bug. Fun and cheap! Update: the beetle had great crash safety & performance. We were in an accident where a drunk driver pulled out in front of us & we hit him at nearly 70mph. We both survived. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way better than expected Mindy Mullen , 07/21/2017 GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I got this car used. Had to replace battery, tires, wipers and the little container for water bc it was sitting outside for 2 years. After that I have to say that this car is awesome! Even in Colorado snow it stays steady...of course I do have good all-weather tires. Sunroof is tight. Handles great. Fun to drive. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT LITTLE SPEEDY CAR!! JACK , 09/26/2017 Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have over 160,000 miles on my little beetle and it still drives perfectly. Quick acceleration, can still climb to 100mpg in no time flat. Excellent steering and response time. I've driven it in rain, snow, sleet and sun and it does great. Only downside for us was the rear seats if someone is tall not a real fun ride but the front seats are comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

disposable car ruizd , 06/14/2011 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought a 2003 convertible beetle with 60k. one week after driving it i notice a hard shift, a few days after an oil leak was noticed. I took it a Volkswagen dealer and they did a diagnostic and confirmed what I told them, suggested that I do a transmission fluid check and it could fix the problem I said BS. I had read all the complaints about this car and my mechanic also told me that I should have never bought it, he pointed out the the transmission could not be serviced and all of the hoses are made of plastic that with heat they become brittle and break.. so I took my loss and bought a Honda accord. don't buy this car is disposable. I would never buy a volkswagen again.. Report Abuse