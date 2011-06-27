Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
MPG Star
I use the diesel for work commute, mixed highway. 2 hours each way, 8 times a month. I average over 50 MPG on the 115 mile trip with cruise control at 70mph. That's over 800 miles per tank. My previous diesel, the 2013 averaged just under 50 on the same route, with about 700 miles per tank. There's another trip I do consistently, of 47 backroad miles, and with light traffic I average 60 mpg! I consider the interior of solid quality, the steering is firm, it likes highway cruising, and plenty of trunk space. I have a class 2 hitch for towing up to 600lb and the torque is more than adequate. The DSG shifts really well. I tried it manual, but I don't do as well as the computer. The DSG is smoother from a stop than the 2013, which seemed to lurch forward when you take foot off the brake. This one smooths forward from a stop. What makes me a little sad is that it no longer sounds and vibrates like a diesel, the turbo sound is non-existent, and engine has new anti vibration technology. They've added huge particulate filters and DPF, and 3 water cooling circuits, and that's taken away the diesel sound. The turbo and intake manifold should last much longer because they're filtering the exhaust prior to the turbo and the EGR gas is filtered too, so you're not putting dirty exhaust back into the manifold.
2015 Jetta TDI SE 6 Speed Manual
I have about 250 miles on the car so far, so this review is my first impressions after owning it for less than a week. My previous car was 2005 Toyota Prius which was super reliable and went well over 200k miles with zero problems. I was hoping for something that still got good fuel mileage but had more power and was more fun to drive. In these respects the Jetta has been excellent. It is super quite on the road and absorbs the bumps better then my Prius. What I miss about the Prius is the full smart key system (available on Jetta SEL). Fuel economy so far according the computer is 45mpg on the first half tank of fuel. That's about 85% highway at 65-75 mph with some spirited driving.
50mpg and still fun to drive!!!
My new 2015 Jetta TDI SEL is amazing. Ever since my daughter bought a 2010 Jetta TDI a couple years ago, I've wanted a TDI. The new TDI engine gets even better mpg than her 2010. I'm averaging 46mpg for the first 1500miles. Thats 700miles between fill-ups! More amazing, is the car is still spirited. I've driven a Prius hybrid, and they are ugly and boring to drive. The exterior and interior upgrades from 2014 are right on point. Very stylish and attractive. With the 2011 Jetta redesign (MK6), they signifcantly reduced the quality of the car (rear drum brakes, solid rear axle, less soft touch interior surfaces). The 2015 model has restored all theses thing, plus more. Best bang for the buck.
2015 Jetta TDI SEL Defects
I purchased this vehicle brand new in May of 2015. The vehicle is white on the exterior with a black interior. The white, even though it's called 'pure white', has a hint of gray hues. The steering wheel has access to multiple features, such as: MPGs, average MPH for two drivers, audio/stereo controllers, etc. The navigation screen is somewhat small, but the back-up camera is quick to respond and works well at night (due to the back up light illumination). The problems I've had with this car: -below 74 degrees Fahrenheit, the dual climate simply blows cold. I took it in for diagnoses, but since this occurs while driving; it was unable to be replicated. -the frame around the climate controls on the center-console, has cracked due to fluctuations in temperature. there are cracks around the temperature that could not have been caused by use; rather it is a defect in manufacturing. -the volume controller on the stereo, on the center console, has cracked in half for an unknown reason. There are no stress marks on the plastic, but I believe it was associated with the plastic material they have used throughout. -The 'chrome' frame around the shifter has also cracked without any pressure; again, due to the materials they have used. -Steering wheel: the volume controller on the steering wheel occasionally changes the stereo channel. Unfortunately, this only happens about once a week, and I'm unable to take it to the dealer at that exact moment. They have been unable to diagnose the problem. I have contacted Volkswagen, but since this is aesthetics issue; they have been extremely difficult to work with. Now, the car performance: the car runs great. However, this is the first diesel I have owned, and perhaps the last (due to the recall notice). The car seems to almost shut down at intersections, but that may be due to the computer patch upgrade they made in May causing more combustions for the exhaust removal (part of a recall prior to the EPA making their discoveries public). The acceleration is extremely poor with select performance, even when the vehicle has been warmed up for a minimum of 10 minutes in 60 degree weather. -The trunk doesn't align correctly, so closing it requires that you close it immediately over the back 'VW' emblem for it to latch. If you are off, it bounces out of place and makes an awful noise. -The Car App to show how your car is performing is a complete JOKE. It takes several minutes to establish a connection, and oftentimes it doesn't pinpoint where your vehicle is at. In fact, I often get a map of the U.S without an identifier of where my vehicle is stationed. Additionally, it crashes frequently and locking the car can take an average of 15 minutes--- If you are sold by this feature, think again. It is absolutely awful. -The Car Net service that enables you to talk to someone is absolutely awful as well. It cost about $20/month, but the connection takes several minutes. I spent 15 minutes working to speak with someone twice; needless to say, I haven't contacted them again. The representatives are outsourced, so when I did speak with them, I had to hear about how the person had no money and their car was broken down. It's definitely not worth it. Items that I like: - you can change the bluetooth connectivity without needing to restart the car; something that my 2013 Jetta SE couldn't do without restarting the car. -the navigation is quite accurate, within feet of speed limit changes and intersections. Unfortunately, you do need to have the audio up on the car to hear it, but I can't seem to circumvent the radio at the same time; even after following the instructions. I imagine if I did get in a car accident, this service would be a complete waste of time as the notification of the airbags being deployed would fall on empty ears. Conclusion: Though VW is attempting to offer more services, similar to American-made cars; they are jumping in without the proper knowledge in competition with OnStar and digital features as part of their convenience package. The car's performance seems to have been there at some point, but due to recent 'updates' to the emissions; it has caused the performance to decrease. The car itself seems to have been crafted with inferior materials as many of the features are falling apart; some of which have never been used.
I love my TDI Jetta
Love the handling, very precise with mpg's!
