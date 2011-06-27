Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
I Love this Car!
This is really a great car - it is fun to drive, has a very smooth ride, and handles turns and corners very well. It picks up speed very fast and the Tiptronic transmission is great for people who like to drive. I am very impressed that Volkswagen has taken the initiative to make so many safety features standard and my insurance went DOWN after purchasing a brand new car. It is great - I love the styling and it's just a lot of fun.
Would be better in Germany
I bought my Jetta Brand New of the lot. Everything on this car is decent to good but not stellar. It's a nice, sporty vehicle, great sound system, handles well and I loved it while I leased it. But even during that time frame there were recalls on the vehicle for small things like Light adjustments. Another recall was for the sunroof but they charge you $150 to fix it. Third recall was for fixing the wiper blades which threaten to cut the fuel line. The spedometer is off and the clock runs fast. But be warned: If the EPC light comes on you won't have any idea WHAT it is! Recently just spent $400 to repair the speed sensor. As with any foreign car: Expect expensive parts and limited service.
Nice Solid Compact Car
This car drives and handles well. It's fun to drive and is nicely appointed, but it's the most expensive Jetta package, costs over $25,000. Trading in a '01 V6 fully loaded Passat, I didn't want to give up any extras. The new styling is great, and the upgraded 17" wheels make the car stand out. I did not test drive the car on the interstate before buying...big mistake. The road noise is very noticable, much louder than what I'm used to. I keep turning up the radio to compensate. If I had it to do over, I probably would have looked more at a midsize car and checked for a quieter ride. If you're looking for a small car and can get past the road noise, it's a nice car.
My First Jetta or VW for that Matter
I really like this car, I think the exterior styling which is considered bland by some is sort of sporty and elegant and it shares the same large chrome grille feature as VW's luxury counterpart, Audi. The car handles very well and I have the base 2.5L 5-cylinder engine which may not be race car fast but does the job. I notice that the car is very heavy for its class and I like this as it helps keep the car feeling more stable at highway speeds.
Great car!
I got this car new in Oct 2007. It now has a little over 46k miles on it. I have had only 3 minor warranty repairs. The car has been a blast to drive since the day I bought it. It has been reliable, and gets good gas mileage (usually about 25-28 mpg combined city/hwy). A word of warning though, to those that live in areas prone to snow in the winter: winter tires are a must. This car is truly terrible in the snow. It will go along ok on flat ground - but it will not go up the slightest snow covered incline. The DSG gearbox will not allow 2nd gear starts, nor will it shift to another gear if the wheels are spinning. Overall though, a great car. Love the torque!
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta
Related Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner