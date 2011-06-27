Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Do not buy 2005/6 TDI unless cam has been replaced vwexfan , 09/21/2011 67 of 71 people found this review helpful I own two VW TDI Jetta's from new a 2006 and a 2010... Both have issues... Im anal retentive on the maint and always go to dealer until warranty is over then I do it myself but always buy all my parts etc from the dealer... My 2006 has 168k km on it and the camshaft is pooched VW Canada gave me a $400 credit towards a $4k+ repair bill I just snickered and said can you spell the word Toyota I love the car like the dealership I have owned 4 VW diesels each with over 400K on them with never an issue I think you are seeing VWs goal to be the #1 manufacture and lots of short cuts After 20 plus years of good value I guess I need to find another path DO not buy any 2005/6 TDIs they all have this problem with the cam it is a manufacturing issue the hardness in the cam was never right on them all of them will fail sub 200k I personally know of 4 all between the 160-190k mark Report Abuse

Best car/worst car Scott , 11/19/2016 TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought my 2006 TDI new back in September 2005. Until last week, I couldn't give anything but high praises for the car and interior finish. I'm a light driver and just recently turned over 86K miles. Always dealer maintained and it just completed its annual checkup about a month ago. Last week the car sputtered backing out of the garage and then had to get it towed into the dealer. My poor TDI's diagnosis: "On the initial diagnostic scan we found faults for fuel running rich in the oxygen sensors and mass air flow system. the vehicle was smoking and running in limp mode. Called tech line and was advised to remove valve cover and inspect for doming or for worn cam lobes - found lobes worn and tappets domed over. the camshaft is what pushes the tappets (cam followers) to move the valves in the engine. we were also advised to check fuel filter to make sure no oil is getting into fuel system. At this point to repair the vehicle the Camshaft, Tappets & Valve Cover Gasket while we have everything apart to complete those repairs it is also recommended to replace the timing belt & perform an intake carbon cleaning. the cost for the repairs including the initial diagnostic is $3838.00 plus tax. ". Needless to say I'm stunned the engine failed at relatively low mileage. While the car has been kept in pristine shape, it's not even worth $3.8K. The value of all VW diesels has taken a serious hit due to the emission scandal even though this model is not part of the recall. While VW headquarters was happy to listen to my concerns, they are unwilling to help with anything, and the dealer was not willing to offer any special incentives on a new VW for a person in this situation. The dealer would also not accept the 2006 as a trade in as they said the best I could expect was to donate it to charity and take the tax deduction. This car has never been wrecked, always garage kept and dealer maintained. Two weeks ago I would have said this is the best car I've ever had and that VW was the best company to deal with. I've changed my mind. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Pros have outweighed the cons bdunn87 , 01/21/2015 TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I've had my Jetta TDI for about 4 years now, coming on 5. Bought it with 162,000km on it. For the most part, this car has been bullet proof. Drives smooth, gas mileage is great. Interior hasnt malfunctioned or fallen apart. It's significantly more comfortable than the previous model. I owned a 2000 Jetta as well and just found the seats were WAY too firm. The seats are firm on this one, but not as. It's easy to drive for 10+ hours. The only gripe I've had with this car is that for some reason, both side mirrors have somewhat corroded off. Passenger mirror went first, just kind of hung there. Then the driver side just kind of fell off out of no where. Have had to glue them back on. Report Abuse

Major TDI Engine Repairs...Cam failures okcar4me , 12/16/2010 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Known issue on TDI owner club - cam shaft and lifters fail (not hardened correctly)... BRM Engine code 1.9L Costs to repair was $2000. Prevention: have timing belt replacement, at same time ask for mechanic to assess the valve lifters (followers)... for scarring, pitting and worse yet total failure! Will lose power, will trip all sorts of codes Check engine, progresses to worse! Sorry VW does not offer any ear to this problem.. I am going to japanese engines! Never again for me. If it happens report it to NHTSA ODI (google it). best wishes..... Report Abuse