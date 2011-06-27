Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Great car HenPecked , 03/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fun to drive, stylish and beats all other cars in its class easily. Report Abuse

TDi TDi Love , 07/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car. Fast. Efficient. A best kept secret in the USA. In Europe the TDi rules. Customizes well. Strong chassis. Highly reccomend this car.

Jetta TDI falling apart Foz , 04/30/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I am less than impressed with the Jetta TDI I unfortunately purchased.

Review blc , 09/16/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Ive owned this car for a year and am extremely pleased with this, my 2nd Jetta. The TDI, with its excellent fuel economy is practically the best thing going. Couple this with the longevity and reliability of diesel, its the hands-down best. Although CR rates this model low in reliability, Ive had no problems in the past year.