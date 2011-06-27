  1. Home
Used 1999 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

5(32%)4(26%)3(37%)2(5%)1(0%)
3.8
19 reviews
List Price Estimate
$729 - $1,857
Great car

HenPecked, 03/01/2002
Fun to drive, stylish and beats all other cars in its class easily.

TDi

TDi Love, 07/06/2002
This is a great car. Fast. Efficient. A best kept secret in the USA. In Europe the TDi rules. Customizes well. Strong chassis. Highly reccomend this car.

Jetta TDI falling apart

Foz, 04/30/2002
I am less than impressed with the Jetta TDI I unfortunately purchased.

Review

blc, 09/16/2003
Ive owned this car for a year and am extremely pleased with this, my 2nd Jetta. The TDI, with its excellent fuel economy is practically the best thing going. Couple this with the longevity and reliability of diesel, its the hands-down best. Although CR rates this model low in reliability, Ive had no problems in the past year.

Great commuter!

bicicleta, 04/27/2002
Love this car so far.... 10K miles @ 50 mpg... commuting at speeds to 80. Plenty of power - can't believe this engine hasn't gotten more press. Wish they'd import the Passat diesel again. The Jetta is just a little small for my two 6' tall sons.

