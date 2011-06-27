Used 1998 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Mk3 jetta / alot Of miles Per gallón John Gianni , 10/12/2015 GL 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got this Car for 800$ and put On it Around 2300$ But is a great invesment. Paint , socks,breaks, radiator,hoses ,housing hose, Water pump,timing belt,custom rims & tires michelline/ rims and tires same size like original recomend , front windshield,interior small parts , and clips, Many i got On eBay , junk yards ,México, vw parts - this Car is very economical To use San Diego To los Ángeles Around Trip 25$ On gas I fix it With my friends Looks Good - restored was The best desicion 1998 jetta manual Gl No words To describe is a old car But give me All i Need We have 5 cars and VW jetta MK3 family We love it !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my Jetta! amnotafish , 03/09/2002 6 of 8 people found this review helpful After two years in this car I'm still in love with it. I drive this car hard and fast and it keeps up with everyone. It hugs the road and feels much safer than other cars I've driven. I get a lot of complments as well- especially from Jetta owners '99-'02. If something (god forbid) were to happen to this car I would have to find another. The '98's are far superior to the newer VW models and kicks my friend's Civic to the curb! Report Abuse

I love this car Midori Alexandros , 03/27/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It has been a great- car. We have had to do a lot of mechanical repairs to the car, who ever sold it did not do them and that was probably why they sold it in the first place. We have done timing belt/tensioner, both drive axles, breaks, struts, engine mounts, and turn signal switch, spark plugs, plug wires, and had the engine detailed. The car has been excellent with no mishaps. Report Abuse

a big bottomless hole in my wallet okayt , 01/25/2012 6 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car 2 years ago. The muffler fell off twice in 1 week right after I got it along with the siding (back on w/ double-sided tape) & the spoiler. Had to fix the ignition switch, buy a new radio/cd player. Several sets of new tires. Blinker/brake light problems which only worked for a year & stopped working again. The 2 back windows are being held up with pcs of wood. The power locks don't work from the inside (they'll lock me in). AC adaptor doesn't work & I was told they couldn't fix it. The glove compartment handle snapped off. & now it's back in the shop for some unknown reason. If it's more than a couple hundred I'm buying a new car & never buying a Dub again Report Abuse