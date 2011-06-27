Used 1998 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Mk3 jetta / alot Of miles Per gallón
I got this Car for 800$ and put On it Around 2300$ But is a great invesment. Paint , socks,breaks, radiator,hoses ,housing hose, Water pump,timing belt,custom rims & tires michelline/ rims and tires same size like original recomend , front windshield,interior small parts , and clips, Many i got On eBay , junk yards ,México, vw parts - this Car is very economical To use San Diego To los Ángeles Around Trip 25$ On gas I fix it With my friends Looks Good - restored was The best desicion 1998 jetta manual Gl No words To describe is a old car But give me All i Need We have 5 cars and VW jetta MK3 family We love it !!
I love my Jetta!
After two years in this car I'm still in love with it. I drive this car hard and fast and it keeps up with everyone. It hugs the road and feels much safer than other cars I've driven. I get a lot of complments as well- especially from Jetta owners '99-'02. If something (god forbid) were to happen to this car I would have to find another. The '98's are far superior to the newer VW models and kicks my friend's Civic to the curb!
I love this car
It has been a great- car. We have had to do a lot of mechanical repairs to the car, who ever sold it did not do them and that was probably why they sold it in the first place. We have done timing belt/tensioner, both drive axles, breaks, struts, engine mounts, and turn signal switch, spark plugs, plug wires, and had the engine detailed. The car has been excellent with no mishaps.
a big bottomless hole in my wallet
I bought this car 2 years ago. The muffler fell off twice in 1 week right after I got it along with the siding (back on w/ double-sided tape) & the spoiler. Had to fix the ignition switch, buy a new radio/cd player. Several sets of new tires. Blinker/brake light problems which only worked for a year & stopped working again. The 2 back windows are being held up with pcs of wood. The power locks don't work from the inside (they'll lock me in). AC adaptor doesn't work & I was told they couldn't fix it. The glove compartment handle snapped off. & now it's back in the shop for some unknown reason. If it's more than a couple hundred I'm buying a new car & never buying a Dub again
Too Young To Die
I purchased my Jetta in 2001, with only 17k. In the 7 years that Ive owned it, the rubber on the sides fell off, the cruise control went out, the keyless entry stopped working, the airbag light goes on and off, and worst of all the transmission is dying at 86,000 miles. The repair shop (a costly VW only shop) could not fix the cruise, the key or the airbag light. They said that I will have to get a new tranny, which would cost more than the car is worth. It takes a lot of effort for it (automatic transmission) to get up to 20 mph (gets up to 50 rpms), and it jerks into second gear. Once it gets to 60 mph, it's ok but it takes a lot of work to get there. Not so much fun to drive now.
