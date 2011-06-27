  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Jetta
Overview
See Jetta Inventory
See Jetta Inventory
See Jetta Inventory
Engine TypeDieselGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG342522
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg22/29 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)449.5/565.5 mi.319.0/420.5 mi.275.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG342522
Fuel typeDiesel fuelRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm110 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower52 hp @ 4800 rpm105 hp @ 5400 rpm134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeDieselGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.171.7 in.171.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.4.6 in.4.6 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.97.3 in.97.3 in.
Width65.5 in.65.5 in.66.1 in.
See Jetta InventorySee Jetta InventorySee Jetta Inventory

Related Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles